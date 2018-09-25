Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who India voted for in The Best FIFA Football awards

Ashique M Shaji
CONTRIBUTOR
News
702   //    25 Sep 2018, 21:14 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia was crowned "The Best Men's Player" last night at the FIFA The Best Awards by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and Muhammed Salah in the race. The 2017-18 Season was incredible for Modric by winning his fourth career UEFA Champions League title with Spanish club Real Madrid in May followed by guiding his country Croatia to the finals of FIFA WORLD CUP in July. He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year last month.

All the coaches, captains and a journalist from every member nations vote to find the best player in the world. So, India had a chance to vote. The coach Stephen Constantine, skipper Sunil Chhetri and Hindustan Times' senior sports journalist Dhiman Sarkar were the 3 people eligible to vote from India. The most surprising fact from the reports coming out is that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo got any vote from India.

The Juventus forward and former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo was vital to the Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League triumph as he netted 15 goals and was the top scorer of the tournament. He scored a total of 44 goals for Real Madrid last season.

The Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi was instrumental in the Catalans' league victory having scored 45 goals and 18 assists. He also had a goal and two assists to his name in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri voted for the winner Luka Modric as first choice, France and PSG forward Kyllian Mbappe as second choice and Manchester City's Belgian playmaker Kevin DeBruyn as the third choice.

Indian coach Stephen Constantine's three votes were for Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah, compatriot and England's Spurs striker Harry Kane and Kevin DeBruyne.

Hindustan Times' Dhiman Sarkar voted for World Cup winning Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Kevin DeBruyne.

