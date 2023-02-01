Who is Magui Corceiro? Meet Joao Felix's girlfriend who rubbished claims that she cheated on Chelsea loanee with Tottenham new signing Pedro Porro 

Former Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is a new entrant in the Premier League after his successful loan move to Chelsea during the winter transfer window. However, the Portuguese star is being hounded by an alleged off-the-pitch affair after his partner was accused of cheating on Felix with Tottenham's new signing Pedro Porro.

The Portuguese international's better half rubbished the media claims, accusing them of creating rumors out of thin air. But this has certainly gotten the fans' attention as it involves two of the shining stars of the football world right now. So, who is Magui Corceiro, the girlfriend of Portuguese international Joao Felix?

Magui Corceiro is the girlfriend of Portuguese football star Joao Felix. Corceiro is a well-known figure in the Portuguese entertainment industry and on social media, with thousands of followers on her Instagram account.

Recently, there have been rumors and claims that Magui Corceiro cheated on Joao Felix with Tottenham's new signing Pedro Porro. However, Magui Corceiro quickly dismissed these claims and took to social media to refute the rumors and set the record straight.

In a statement on her Instagram account, Magui Corceiro rubbished the claims and stated that the rumors were false and baseless. She further noted that she is in a committed and loving relationship with Felix and will not let false rumors affect their relationship.

Setting the record straight after the media claims, Corcerio said:

"If I wanted to be kissing someone, in an intimate moment, it would not be in Lust (a club)! Much less in the VIP area with that little balcony and in view of the entire nightclub."

Magui Corceiro has shown that she is a supportive partner to Joao Felix and is dedicated to their relationship.

Following this controversy, Tottenham's new Spanish signing also rubbished the wild media claims but accepted that the two share a 'special relationship'.

Chelsea goes all In with £321M January signings, including sensational moves for Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and more

Chelsea have made some major moves in the January transfer window, splashing £321 million to bring in a host of talented young players.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has opened the purse strings to give manager Graham Potter the tools he needs to compete at multiple fronts.

One of the most notable signings is Enzo Fernandez, the Argentine midfielder who cost a whopping £106 million. Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward, has also been added on loan to the team for £11 million.

Other significant Chelsea signings include Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian midfielder who cost £88 million, and Noni Madueke, the English forward who was signed for £30 million. These additions will give Chelsea a much-needed boost in their quest for silverware.

