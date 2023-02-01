Who is Marcel Sabitzer? Why Manchester United agreed deadline day loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Manchester United are set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan until the end of the season. The Austrian has headed to Manchester to seal a deadline-day (January 31) move to Erik ten Hag's side.

Sabitzer, 28, looks likely to replace Christian Eriksen following the Danish midfielder's injury, which will keep him sidelined until May. We take a look at the potential new Manchester United midfielder.

Early Career

Sabitzer was born in the Upper Austrian city of Wels. His father is former Austria international Herfried Sabitzer. He spent his youth days playing for four Austrian clubs before rising through the ranks at Admira Wacker Modling. He made his debut for the club aged 16 in 2010 and featured 52 times for the Austrian minnows, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

His performances for Admira Wacker Modling saw them finish third in the league and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Rapid Vienna soon took notice and lured him to the Allianz Stadion in 2013 for €350k.

The versatile midfielder impressed for Die Grün-Weißen during one campaign in Vienna, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 57 games. His stock rose, and RB Leipzig quickly took him off Rapid Vienna's books for €2 million in 2014. He was sent to RB Salzburg through the two clubs' Red Bull GmbH ownership. Sabitzer's talent shone through the Austrian league as he bagged 27 goals and 21 assists in 51 matches at Red Bull Arena.

Bundesliga switch

Sabizter became a protagonist for Leipzig.

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was at the helm of RB Leipzig when Sabitzer made a name for himself. He made his debut for the German outfit while playing in Germany's second tier. They won promotion to the Bundesliga in his debut season at the club.

Sabitzer quickly established himself as a top midfield talent in the top flight of German football. The Austrian bagged eight goals as Leipzig finished second and qualified for the UEFA Champions League in 2017.

His best campaign with Leipzig was the 2019-20 season when he managed 16 goals and 11 assists as Marco Rose's men made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Austrian's rise continued when Bayern Munich decided they wanted to take him to the Allianz Arena in 2021 for €15 million. However, he has struggled somewhat for the Bavarians, unable to displace Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield. He has made 54 appearances, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Manchester United give Sabitzer a fresh chance

Sabitzer can get his career back on track at Manchester United.

Sabitzer now has the opportunity to reestablish himself as one of Europe's top midfield talents. He joins an exciting Erik ten Hag side that are in the hunt for a top-four finish and a first trophy since 2017.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports 🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports @Sky_Torben 🚨🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports @Sky_Torben. https://t.co/NCZSr7UjC1

He comes in as Eriksen's replacement, and they are big boots to fill, but the Austrian will be eager to show why he was earning plaudits before his move to Bayern.

