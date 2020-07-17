The LaLiga is arguably one of the most decorated leagues in the world. Over the decades, it has laid a platform for some of the greatest-ever football players to exhibit their supreme talents. One of the best, if not the best player in LaLiga history, is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, widely regarded as one of the best modern-day players, is Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer.

Across his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo netted an astonishing 451 goals for Real Madrid. He finished 123 goals ahead of fellow Los Blancos legend Raul Gonzalez, who spent 16 years in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo has scripted his own records for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo won an incredible four European titles with Real Madrid

Known for his immaculate finishing, composure, and consistency in front of goal, Ronaldo scored 40+ goals in all but one of his seasons at Real Madrid. The Portuguese legend's least prolific term had 33 goals in 35 appearances.

All in all, he recorded 451 goals in total from just 438 matches for the club. To add to Ronaldo's otherworldly finishing is his tally of 132 assists.

Besides, Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in Champions League history, with 105 of his 129 goals coming for Los Blancos. He also broke the record of most goals scored by a Real Madrid player in a single season - 61.

All those heroics for Real Madrid have translated into a slew of trophies, both as a group and individual. While he won 16 honours with Real Madrid, including four UCL titles, Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Termed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as 'the heir to Alfredo Di Stefano', Ronaldo also scooped three Golden Shoe awards and two 'The Best' awards, while he was also named as the 'UEFA Best Player in Europe' on three occasions.

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade with Italian giants Juventus and has already crossed the 30-goal mark this season. In the Serie A, the 35-year-old has 28 goals and six assists to his credit.

His side Juventus are six points ahead of the chasing pack with five matches to go. And should he win the domestic title, Ronaldo would have tasted success in England, Spain, and Italy.

