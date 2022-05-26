×
Who said what: Footballing world reacts as Jose Mourinho leads Roma to UEFA Conference League trophy

Jose Mourinho has won his fifth European title.
Vatsal Vora
Modified May 26, 2022 11:18 AM IST
News

Jose Mourinho guided AS Roma to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title with a 1-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam. A solitary goal from Nicolo Zaniolo in the first half was enough for the Giallorossi to secure the cup in Tirana, Albania.

The Serie A side ended their 14-year wait for a major piece of silverware with their win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final. The last trophy they won was the Copa Italia back in 2008. Their win means that they have directly qualified for the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has now won his fifth European tournament in his illustrious career. The Portuguese tactician had previously won two Champions Leagues with FC Porto and Inter Milan. Mourinho had also guided Manchester United and Porto to the UEFA Cup/Europa League before his success in Rome.

The footballing world, along with a few AS Roma players, took to Twitter to react to their Europa Conference League triumph under Jose Mourinho. Here are a few reactions from renowned personalities from the world of football:

🏆
I came. We believed. We achieved. History is made! @OfficialASRoma https://t.co/Z3BhCi9bZG
Congratulazioni @OfficialASRoma!🙌🏾🟡🔴 Happy for my former club - enjoy the night 💪🏾 #ConferenceLeague #DajeRoma
For You All!! ❤️🏆🥇 @OfficialASRoma #UECLfinal #Winners #RomaFeyenoord https://t.co/dBc8ofAnjI
🏆 CAMPIONI! 💛❤️YEEEEEESSSS!!@OfficialASRoma #UECLfinal https://t.co/PHEpfFRCJl
🤝🏾 🏅 @tammyabraham @OfficialASRoma https://t.co/zRLho5paVd
He did it again. José Mourinho has won all five European finals he has competed in. 🏆🟡🔴 #Mourinho…and he shows the number 5 with his hand 🖐🏻 https://t.co/7KpziDGDd7
You can say whatever you want about Mourinho. He’s Elite.Congrats to AS Roma winning the Europa Conference League. #UECLfinal
Congrats Jose Mourinho - the new Emperor of Rome. https://t.co/xwIKcBTDO8
Congratulations to @ASRomaEN and Jose Mourinho on their @europacnfleague success 👏 👏👏 European glory is always special 🏆
Buonanotte con la #RassegnaStampa gianlucadimarzio.com/it/rassegna-st…
Congratulations to our #ThreeLions at @OfficialASRoma on winning the @europacnfleague! 👏 twitter.com/asromaen/statu…
Congratulations @ASRomaEN @tammyabraham & The Gaffer 🏆 Some good players on show tonight.@ChrisSmalling was immense 👏🏻 https://t.co/8AiUcxGGvD
Jose Mourinho has won another one. Football heritage.
Well done Mourinho! Some coaches just have that passion and will to win titles.Mourinho one of them.
Five victories in five European finals for Jose Mourinho. Chris Smalling immense.
Campioni Dajeeeeeee 💛🇦🇱❤️#UECLfinal #ROMA https://t.co/IyAF1MPwl7
CAAAAAAMMMPIOOOONI 🏆❤️💛 @OfficialASRoma #ROMAHAVINTO https://t.co/0kDjb8yReG

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot was not happy with the officials during the final. The 43-year-old tactician called out the referees for a lack of stoppage time and Giallorossi for their antics on the touchline.

Speaking after Feyenoord's 1-0 defeat in Tirana, Arne Slot said (via RomaPress):

“On top of that there also wasn’t nearly enough extra time. There were so many substitutions and VAR interventions, I have no clue how there only five minutes of added time. Roma’s staff were around the fourth official for nearly the entire game, they did their job. Perhaps I should’ve done more and voiced my frustrations.”

Arne Slot also expressed his disappointment at not winning the Europa Conference League final. He added:

“As for the match, we had a few good moments. We did better in the second half compared to the first, but it wasn’t easy whatsoever. Roma scored on their only goalscoring opportunity, which is a strength. We did everything we could but it wasn’t enough. It’s a massive disappointment, we would’ve loved to have given our fans a trophy.”

Jose Mourinho reacts after guiding AS Roma to their first European trophy

Jose Mourinho also expressed his joy after guiding AS Roma to their first European title in their history. The 59-year-old tactician stated that the UEFA Europa Conference League was a trophy they were expected to win and they duly delivered.

Speaking after a triumphant night in Albania, Mourinho was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"We have written history. This is a competition we believed we could win since the start. Many things are going through my head right now. I feel like a true Romanista."
Jose 🥲 #ASRoma #UECLfinal https://t.co/e3M52GqH8I

England international Tammy Abraham was also proud of what he achieved in his first season in Italy. Abraham said:

Also Read Article Continues below
"One thing I said when I came here was that I'm going to help my team get to a final and one day I'm going to win a trophy. In my first season, I've achieved that. Credit to my teammates, and some excellent performances - a great goal by Nico [Zaniolo] today, Chris [Smalling] at the back, the whole team deserved it. We've worked hard all year - Campioni per sempre!"

The 24-year-old forward joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea last summer and has had an instant impact. Tammy Abraham ended his first season in Rome, having scored 27 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
