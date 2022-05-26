Who said what: Footballing world reacts as Jose Mourinho leads Roma to UEFA Conference League trophy

Jose Mourinho guided AS Roma to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title with a 1-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam. A solitary goal from Nicolo Zaniolo in the first half was enough for the Giallorossi to secure the cup in Tirana, Albania.

The Serie A side ended their 14-year wait for a major piece of silverware with their win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final. The last trophy they won was the Copa Italia back in 2008. Their win means that they have directly qualified for the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has now won his fifth European tournament in his illustrious career. The Portuguese tactician had previously won two Champions Leagues with FC Porto and Inter Milan. Mourinho had also guided Manchester United and Porto to the UEFA Cup/Europa League before his success in Rome.

The footballing world, along with a few AS Roma players, took to Twitter to react to their Europa Conference League triumph under Jose Mourinho. Here are a few reactions from renowned personalities from the world of football:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



…and he shows the number 5 with his hand 🖐🏻 He did it again. José Mourinho has won all five European finals he has competed in. 🏆🟡🔴 #Mourinho

Nigel de Jong @NDJ_Official

Congrats to AS Roma winning the Europa Conference League.



#UECLfinal You can say whatever you want about Mourinho. He's Elite.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Congrats Jose Mourinho - the new Emperor of Rome. Congrats Jose Mourinho - the new Emperor of Rome. https://t.co/xwIKcBTDO8

Inter @Inter_en



European glory is always special Congratulations to @ASRomaEN and Jose Mourinho on their @europacnfleague success 👏

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport Jose Mourinho has won another one. Football heritage. Jose Mourinho has won another one. Football heritage.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Well done Mourinho! Some coaches just have that passion and will to win titles.

Mourinho one of them. Well done Mourinho! Some coaches just have that passion and will to win titles.Mourinho one of them.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Five victories in five European finals for Jose Mourinho. Chris Smalling immense. Five victories in five European finals for Jose Mourinho. Chris Smalling immense.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot was not happy with the officials during the final. The 43-year-old tactician called out the referees for a lack of stoppage time and Giallorossi for their antics on the touchline.

Speaking after Feyenoord's 1-0 defeat in Tirana, Arne Slot said (via RomaPress):

“On top of that there also wasn’t nearly enough extra time. There were so many substitutions and VAR interventions, I have no clue how there only five minutes of added time. Roma’s staff were around the fourth official for nearly the entire game, they did their job. Perhaps I should’ve done more and voiced my frustrations.”

Arne Slot also expressed his disappointment at not winning the Europa Conference League final. He added:

“As for the match, we had a few good moments. We did better in the second half compared to the first, but it wasn’t easy whatsoever. Roma scored on their only goalscoring opportunity, which is a strength. We did everything we could but it wasn’t enough. It’s a massive disappointment, we would’ve loved to have given our fans a trophy.”

Jose Mourinho reacts after guiding AS Roma to their first European trophy

Jose Mourinho also expressed his joy after guiding AS Roma to their first European title in their history. The 59-year-old tactician stated that the UEFA Europa Conference League was a trophy they were expected to win and they duly delivered.

Speaking after a triumphant night in Albania, Mourinho was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"We have written history. This is a competition we believed we could win since the start. Many things are going through my head right now. I feel like a true Romanista."

England international Tammy Abraham was also proud of what he achieved in his first season in Italy. Abraham said:

"One thing I said when I came here was that I'm going to help my team get to a final and one day I'm going to win a trophy. In my first season, I've achieved that. Credit to my teammates, and some excellent performances - a great goal by Nico [Zaniolo] today, Chris [Smalling] at the back, the whole team deserved it. We've worked hard all year - Campioni per sempre!"

The 24-year-old forward joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea last summer and has had an instant impact. Tammy Abraham ended his first season in Rome, having scored 27 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions.

