Who scored the fastest goal in La Liga history?

Joseba Llorente scored the fastest goal in La Liga history

The Spaniard achieved this feat against Espanyol while playing for Valladolid

Joseba Llorente in action for Villarreal

Joseba Llorente holds the record of scoring the fastest goal in La Liga history. Spain's La Liga is often regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. Some of the greatest players to have graced a football field have played in the league. From the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta to Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas, some of the biggest names in football have all graced the La Liga.

While such illustrious attackers like Messi and Ronaldo have played in the league, they are by no means the players to have scored the fastest goal in the league's history. That honour goes to Joseba Llorente.

Joseba Llorente scored the fastest goal in La Liga

On 20 January 2008, Llorente opened the scoring for his club Valladolid in just 7.82 seconds against Espanyol. This broke the record once held by Uruguayan Dario Silva, who had scored his goal at 8 seconds.

The Spaniard raced after a long ball from midfielder Victor directly after kick-off, lobbing the ball cleverly over the Espanyol shot-stopper.

Llorente was an established La Liga player who spent his entire playing career in Spain. Having begun his career at Real Sociedad, the same club which later produced Antoine Griezmann, Llorente left Sociedad, initially on loan to Eibar. He later made his Eibar move permanent, when the club were in the second division.

A consistent goalscorer, Llorente enjoyed a productive goalscoring spell in the Segunda Division with Valladolid, before replicating his form in the top division. He scored 16 goals in the league during his final season with Valladolid, before moving to Villarreal in 2008.

His Villarreal spell wasn't as laden with goals as his Valladolid one. He scored 29 goals in all competitions for the club in 80 appearances, before making a return to his boyhood club Real Sociedad. After a year-long loan spell with Osasuna, Llorente decided to retire.

The Hondarribia born striker played 393 games as a professional footballer in all competitions, scoring 131 goals for various clubs. Not a flashy player, Llorente did his job professionally, scoring goals at a consistent rate for all his clubs.

He never managed to appear for Spain internationally, nor did he represent them in any age group. However, due to his Basque roots, Llorente made three appearances for the Basque County team.

Now 40, not much his own of his whereabouts. However, it would be fair to say that he has etched a name for himself in the La Liga history book.

