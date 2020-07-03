EPL transfer roundup: Tottenham reject Juventus swap deal, Chelsea goalkeeper set to return to Spain

EPL transfer roundup: All the major teams are looking to make some interesting signings

Arsenal could sell two midfielders to fund signings; Griezmann wants Manchester United move

Kepa has been linked with a move away from Chelsea

Despite the EPL being in full flow, the rumour mill is working overtime. Some clubs have already concluded big deals, while some are trying to sort out problems before the season ends. Here we look at some of the transfer rumours surrounding various EPL sides.

EPL giants interested in Spain international

Manchester City are interested in Mikel Oyarzabal

EPL giants Manchester City are interested in bringing Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal to the Etihad Stadium as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year old Oyarzabal is highly rated in Spain and can play anywhere across the forward line. The Spain international has scored nine goals in 31 starts in the league for the Spanish side.

The EPL club view Oyarzabal as a potential heir to Leroy Sane, whose move to Bayern Munich was confirmed today. Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of Oyarzabal, who is reported to have a release clause of €75 million in his contract.

Tottenham reject Juventus' swap deal offer

Aaron Ramsey could be set for a surprise return to the EPL

EPL side Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele and Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

Ndombele's first season with Spurs has not gone well, with manager Jose Mourinho seemingly not a fan. The Frenchman, who joined the EPL club for a club-record fee of €62 million, has been linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain as well.

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a swap deal from Juventus involving Tanguy Ndombele and Aaron Ramsey.



[@mcgrathmike, Tier 2.5 🥈-🥉] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/tXsV9MhrVs — Spurs Express 🎙 ⚽ (@spursxpress) July 3, 2020

Aaron Ramsey has been used as a squad player at Juventus. However, considering his history with Arsenal, a move to rivals Tottenham seems unlikely for the Welshman.

Arsenal willing to let go of two midfielders

Mikel Arteta is not impressed by Matteo Guendouzi's behaviour

Arsenal are willing to let go of young midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be bemused with the behaviour of Guendouzi, while Torreira has been a squad player this season.

Mikel Arteta is open to selling both Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira. The club are targetting Thomas Partey and Dominik Szoboszlai. [@TimesSport] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 3, 2020

As replacements, the EPL club is said to be targeting Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai. Both midfielders are said to be willing to move to London, with the EPL side already working on a deal for Ghana international Partey.

Kepa set to return to Spain on loan

Kepa has not been in good form this season

Kepa's season at Chelsea has not gone to plan. He is not seen as one of the best keepers in the league, and Chelsea are set to cut their losses. The EPL side bought the Spanish shot-stopper from Athletic Bilbao for €80 million, a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. Frank Lampard is willing to let go of him and has targeted Andre Onana and Alphonse Areola as replacements.

Sevilla are said to be interested in bringing the Spain international in on loan, according to The Express. However, the goalkeeper's wages are said to be a stumbling block in the discussion. The EPL giants are said to be happy to accept the right offer for Kepa.

Antoine Griezmann wants a move to Manchester United?

Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants to move to Manchester United

Antoine Griezmann's stint at Barcelona looks like it is coming to an end soon. Manager Quique Setien has admitted that he does not how to feature the France international in the first team.

EPL giants Manchester United, who have been linked with a move before for the World Cup winner, have been mentioned again. This time, it is the player who wants the move.

However, Manchester Evening News understand that Griezmann is not one of the targets for the EPL club at this point.

Liverpool interested in bringing Thiago to the EPL

Thiago wants a move to the EPL

EPL champions Liverpool want to improve their squad by bringing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago to the club.

Thiago has refused to sign a new contract with the German club. With just a year left in his contract, Liverpool want to make a move for the Spain international.

