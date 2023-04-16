Why Arsenal cannot afford to drop points against West Ham United

Arsenal have already confirmed their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League and are now looking to go one step further by winning their first Premier League title since 'The Invincibles' in 2004.

If anyone offered Mikel Arteta and his side a top-four place at the start of the season, they’d certainly have accepted it, but circumstances have changed and they need to grab the opportunity with both hands.

When Arsenal take on West Ham United on Sunday, April 16, it won’t be just three points at stake, as, with Manchester City breathing down their necks, it could be the title itself.

After squandering a 2-0 lead in the draw with Liverpool last week, the Gunners opened the doors for Pep Guardiola’s side to close the gap and now they must make up for it at the London Stadium.

City appear to be in ominous form at the moment, winning their last 10 games in all competitions, and there is a real possibility that they will go on to win all their remaining games and clinch a fifth Premier League title in six years.

It is therefore imperative that the Gunners do their bit to keep the pressure on City.

Gunners aim to restore six-point lead

It’s so far been a great season for Arsenal but there remain doubts over whether Arteta’s side can handle the intense pressure that comes with challenging for the title.

With just eight matches remaining, every game from here on is like a final. But considering Arsenal’s collapse at Anfield a week ago, it remains to be seen whether they can keep up.

What is certain, though, is that the Gunners will have to beat West Ham and restore their six-point lead if they are to stay in the title race at least until what could be the decisive game against City at the Etihad later this month.

The Hammers are desperately trying to ward off relegation and have won just two of their last five Premier League matches, but they won’t be pushovers at home.

Arsenal need to earn the three points and there’s no better motivation than knowing that victory will keep City at arm’s length as the title race enters its final lap.

Arsenal’s title hopes on the line

If Arsenal drop points against West Ham, then they will literally be handing the Cityzens the initiative in the title race.

As it stands, Manchester City are just three points behind after thrashing Leicester City on Saturday and will have a game in hand after Arteta's side play the Hammers. That is why the north London side cannot afford to stumble at this point.

The Gunners’ title chances depend on their upcoming game against West Ham as much as the remaining matches of the Premier League season.

“It will be a very difficult game. We know, we’ve been there a few times and we always find really tricky and difficult games,” Arteta admitted in his pre-match conference, as quoted in Arsenal's official website.

“I know David really well and how he’s going to prepare for the game as well, and we are ready. It’s going to be a fight; it’s going to be another big derby for us and we’re going to be at our best to win it.”

Arsenal have done an impressive job coming this far but there’s still some ground to cover and they must secure three points against the Hammers to maintain their advantage in the title race.

A win against West Ham after last week's disappointment at Anfield is not only necessary but the only acceptable response for a team challenging for the Premier League title.

