Premier League: Why Arsenal could be a surprise package this season

In recent years, Arsenal have not really been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. There have been a few fake dawns, but credible achievements have been amiss. Mikel Arteta's side won the FA Cup and Community Shield last year but the Premier League position remains a matter of concern for the north London club.

While Arsenal may be down, they're not out yet. Here's a look at a few reasons why the Gunners could be a surprise package for the 2021-22 Premier League season:

Good transfer business

Ever since Arsene Wenger left, Arsenal have been inconsistent at bringing in the right players, making purchases based on reputation rather than team necessity.

Nicholas Pepe is a good example; he had all the talent but was not suited to Unai Emery's style of football. The trend appears to have changed under Mikel Arteta, as Arsenal have signed players who will fit into his system.

Arsenal used makeshift players in various positions last season. New signings will provide a better structure, helping improve their performance.

Ben White is a proven Premier League player. He will improve Arsenal's defense, which has lacked a go-to center back pairing for a few years now. Nuno Tavares is yet another signing who stands to increase the Gunners' depth in the defensive department.

Albert Sambi Lokonga could be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in midfield. Also, the potential arrival of Maddison could add to the creativity in the middle of the park.

Arsenal's tremendous form since last Christmas

Arsenal gathered a mere 14 points in their first 14 games in the Premier League last season. They were closer to the relegation zone than the top 10 at the time.

The form table since then has been nothing short of extraordinary. Arsenal gathered 47 points in the next 24 games. The tally is third in the league, the other two being the Manchester clubs, who finished as the best two teams in the league.

Team Points scored Total wins Goal difference Manchester City 63 21 44 Manchester United 48 13 22 Arsenal* 47 14 22 * Arsenal played 24 games. City and United played 25 games in the same period

The players and their manager know they have the momentum. If Arsenal can pick up where they left off last season, it could provide a rude awakening to the other top clubs.

No European football next season

It's a shame that a club like Arsenal won't have European football next season. But this could be a blessing in disguise for Arteta's men. They'll have fewer games to play compared to other top clubs in the Premier League. Their chances of injury are likely to go down as well. Arteta will be able to field a full-strength squad for many games in succession - a liberty that other top clubs won't have.

Victories in the Europa League last season were distractions from Arsenal's vows in the Premier League. Arteta will have more time to analyze each game in the league now. They could work longer in training grounds this season which will help them perform better in matches.

Return of fans to the stadium

Arsenal push beyond their limits at home, with fans at the Emirates Stadium almost being their 12th man at times. The players missed them dearly last season. The Gunners lost seven matches at the Emirates during the 2020-21 season - their worst in the Premier League era.

They averaged just 1.47 points per game at the Emirates and came away with an average of 1.74 points per away game during the last Premier League campaign. A home advantage of a negative 0.27 is something new for Arsenal.

Every negative record shows how much the club missed having their supporters on hand. A packed Emirates Stadium this season will surely push the players to go the extra mile.

