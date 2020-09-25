Why Bayern Munich could dominate Europe for the next 10 years

In the end, the result always looked a foregone conclusion. Sevilla pressed and gave a good account of themselves but it was always going to be Bayern Munich’s to lose. The Bavarians went into the Thursday’s UEFA Super Cup game as the best side in Europe, having made light work of every opponent in last season’s Champions League.

The 8-2 win over Barcelona may have been their highlight, but the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Lyon also received thrashings from Hansi Flick’s charges.

Bayern struggled at times against a disciplined Sevilla side, but like they always do, they found a way.

Bayern Munich players celebrating Leon Goretzka's equaliser

After going down 1-0 inside the first 15 minutes to a Lucas Ocampos penalty, the German giants fought back to equalize through Leon Goretzka, before Javi Garcia’s extra-time goal added another cup to their huge trophy room.

The Bavarians have now won four trophies, adding to last season’s treble of league, German Cup and Champions League, and they are on course to replicate Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side that won the sextuple in 2009.

The interesting thing is that this Bayern team is so young and they look like a side that will dominate Europe for many years to come.

That they could sell Thiago Alcantara and leave the all-conquering Alphonso Davies on the bench and still field a strong squad tells the squad depth and quality that this Bayern team boasts.

Hansi Flick has transformed the fortunes of Bayern Munich within a short time

Robert Lewandowski may be in his 30s, but Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Goretzka, Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard are still young and have many more years ahead of them for Bayern Munich.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui acknowledged this fact before Thursday’s Super Cup match and rightly tipped Bayern Munich to dominate Europe for a while.

“A team like this has not appeared in Europe for many years," Lopetegui said at a pre-match conference, as quoted by Goal.

"Bayern have a coach who deserves a lot of credit for the way he has led the team and has given a strong identity. It is very difficult to do what he has done because they know exactly how they want to play, how they want to attack, where they are going to defend. We come to this game with high hopes. We have a real desire and we are excited to compete again. Playing against this team has to motivate us and make us grow.”

Lopetegui couldn’t have been more correct. This Bayern Munich team don’t just look like the kings of Europe, they want to keep the throne and rule for many years.