Why Chelsea fans do not need to worry about N'Golo Kante

Kante in action during Chelsea's goalless draw against West Ham

Last weekend's goalless draw at the Olympic Stadium saw Chelsea drop their first Premier League points of the season. After five wins from their opening fixtures, the Blues failed to take maximum points against a struggling Hammers side that have struggled to start the campaign themselves.

However, a highlight of the match was N'Golo Kante. The French midfielder missed two golden opportunities to give Chelsea the lead, while much of the post-match talk surrounded supporters discussing Kante's new role under Maurizio Sarri - the Italian has deployed him in a more advanced midfield position than he is used to playing in.

Does he fit in the system?

Kante in possession during Chelsea's win over Cardiff

Plenty of critics have been quick to suggest he doesn't fit the system and way with which Sarri wants him to play - not being such a creative player to suit his newfound position. While it's a different way than he is used to, he'll naturally learn to adjust by training and earning more match experience as time passes.

With regards to the system itself, there's no better judge than Sarri himself. Before getting a rest against Liverpool in midweek, Kante was the only player - alongside goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - to play every minute across all competitions this season. One must not forget that despite returning only five days earlier, he was given a start in the Premier League match of the campaign.

Other late World Cup returnees like Eden Hazard and fellow World Cup winner Giroud were granted their first start of the season a couple of weeks later - though Sarri's insistence on playing him as much as possible just shows how important he is in the current system.

Jorginho and a potential position switch

Kante and Jorginho (far right) have developed an understanding as Chelsea's midfield duo

Plenty of suggestions on social media have hinted that Kante and Jorginho should swap positions - leaving the Italy international in a more creative role, whilst N'Golo is more suited to embracing his defensive duties instead.

However, Jorginho is a deep-lying playmaker and one who controls the tempo in matches, circulating possession quickly and in a forward-thinking manner - similar to the way Barcelona's Sergio Busquets or how legendary Andrea Pirlo used to do.

Danny Drinkwater was always the player who did the holding midfield job while the pair were at Leicester while Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 preference allowed Kante to roam freely across midfield. He initially struggled as the deepest in a 4-3-3, but excelled in the role for France during this summer's World Cup.

What is Kante's role?

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

The big question - where and what is Kante's role in Chelsea's revised system? In Chelsea's possession-based style, his job to protect the backline and intercept opposition play is not required as often. His responsibility as a ball-winner in midfield, remains.

The only difference is that under Sarri, Kante is required to do so higher up the pitch than he normally would otherwise - as their pressing system demands as such. The fact that he did not have a full pre-season campaign under his belt with time to learn has not eased the process either.

One thing is for certain: Chelsea's midfield lacks the right balance without Kante in their side. This was evident during their defeat by Manchester City in the Community Shield, as well as their 2-1 win over Liverpool in midweek.

His relentless energy, under-rated physicality and sheer athleticism are vital components for success at Stamford Bridge. Despite him lacking a precise final ball and goalscoring abilities, he is still as important as ever at Chelsea. With that in mind, do not be surprised if his attacking contributions begin to increase over time - having grown leaps and bounds as a player in and out of possession.