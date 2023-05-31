For as long as one can remember, Chelsea have had problems in the striking position. They have longed for a forward who can consistently score for them. Since the departure of legends like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, the Blues have tried, but failed to replicate the performances of these players.

During the beginning of the 2022-23 Premier League season, CFC's signing of Romelu Lukuaku was supposed to give the club a new light. However, that didn't work out and the Belgian was loaned to Inter. Since then, the team has been struggling, and a #12th-place finish in the Premier League is proof of it.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to begin his official Chelsea reign on July 1st, 2023, fans will hope for things to change under the Argentine. The one key area of focus for Pochettino will be addressing Chelsea's issues upfront. As it seems Lukaku might not stay at the club, Pochettino will be forced to look at other options.

One such player who could be a decent option for the Blues is none other than Randal Kolo Muani. Playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, Kolo Muani is one of the most exciting talents in world football. In fact, the 2022-23 football season was a testament to the force Kolo Muani is.

Why Chelsea and Randal Kolo Muani could be a perfect match?

Throughout his career, Mauricio Pochettino has developed the reputation of being an attack-minded coach. Usually playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Pochettino has achieved a lot of success. This style of play is something that can suit Kolo Muani's game very well.

In a 4-2-3-1 position, strikers are usually expected to be tall and create havoc among defences. This is something the 24-year-old Frenchman has been doing this season for Frankfurt. Playing as a lone striker, Muani has been a difficult man to mark.

Another key role for a striker in this formation is to link up with the attacking midfielders and be a constant threat to the opponent's defence. To sum up, dishing out assists along with scoring is important. This season, Kolo Muani has dished out 17 assists in all competitions which makes him an ideal player for this system.

While these are some reasons why Kolo Muani would be an ideal fit under Pochettino, the fact that he is young and hungry makes the most sense. Chelsea has experimented with big names before. However, none of them has yielded the results CFC desired.

So, why not try a young striker who is out to prove himself in the gruelling world of football?

With 23 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, Kolo Muani has already garnered the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can land him before the start of next season.

