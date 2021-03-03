Why Crystal Palace game could make or break Manchester United's title ambitions

Manchester United are coming off a dour goalless draw in the Premier League against Chelsea and haven't won consecutive league games since mid-January. So, the Red Devils could look to return to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to the Eagles on the opening day of the season, but a lot has changed since then. The Reds were a side lacking in fitness at that time due to a short pre=season, but things have improved in that regard since then.

What hasn’t changed, though, is Manchester United’s struggles to break down teams that opt to sit deep. So anything less than a win against a deep-sitting Crystal Palace could dwindle their fading title hopes.

After dropping valuable points against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United need to get the desired result at Selhurst Park.

𝙈 𝘼 𝙏 𝘾 𝙃 𝘿 𝘼 𝙔 👊



Come on United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2021

Manchester United need to build momentum

During Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference, he noted that Manchester United had 'a score to settle' following their 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their first game of the season.

The Norwegian is desperate for his side to return to winning ways and build momentum ahead of what will be a tough fixture pile. A crucial game against Manchester City awaits on Sunday, and the Reds will like to go into that game on the back of a morale-boosting win.

“We need to get back to winning ways. We want three points. We know it’s going to be a battle,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to be really precise and show high quality in the last third because they’re not going to give you both, you have to earn them and we’ve got to defend well against their set-plays and counterattacks.”

With Manchester United set to face Manchester City and AC Milan in the coming days, a win against Crystal Palace will help them build some crucial momentum.

A make-or-break game for Manchester United

While some see the game against Crystal Palace as just any other match, it is actually one that could make or break Manchester United’s diminishing title ambitions.

Should the Reds drop points against the Eagles and lose again to Manchester City over the weekend, they would find themselves a whopping 18 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, which will all but end their chances of winning the title.

Advertisement

However, stranger things have happened in the sport before. If Manchester United beat Crystal Palace and manage to win against Manchester City on Sunday as well, the gap would reduce to nine points, which would re-ignite their title ambitions.

The latter scenario, though, will not happen if Solskjaer’s side fail to beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The ball is now firmly in Manchester United’s court as the business end of the season approaches.