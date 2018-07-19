Why does Neymar need Real Madrid more than they need him?

Vivekananda Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.70K // 19 Jul 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar: Falling down too easily is only making things more complicated

Back in August 2017, Neymar decided to join PSG from Barcelona in the hope of becoming the best in the world, something he probably felt unlikely to happen playing under Lionel Messi’s shadow. Although the Brazilian’s decision came as a surprise to many Barcelona fans, who saw him as a long-term heir to Messi, it made sense to neutral football enthusiasts, because the Parisians were willing to provide him everything needed to climb to the the top, and also the deal was financially too tempting for him and his family to ignore. One year after his move to Paris, questions are now being asked – has the transfer been a success? Is Neymar on the right track? Have Neymar and PSG been the right match?

In 2017-18 season, Neymar made a fantastic start for PSG – with 19 goals and 13 assists in the Ligue 1, and 6 goals and 3 assists in the Champions League – before missing the second half of the season due to injury. Although statistically his performances were top-notch, many would argue he was not as successful as numbers indicate, because he completely disappeared in the Champions League round of 16 first leg defeat against Real Madrid, when the French side badly needed a few moments of brilliance from him.

Despite not playing a significant portion of the previous season, Neymar had a chance to grab the Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual honor in world football, by helping his nation lift the World Cup at Russia 2018. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old forward failed to live up to expectations at the greatest footballing event; and to make things worse, he notoriously inspired meme-makers throughout the tournament by spending a total of over 14 minutes rolling around the turf in apparent anguish. Ultimately, Brazil’s mission ended after losing 2-1 against Belgium in the quarter final, and Neymar missed another opportunity to reach the same height as Messi and Ronaldo.

It may seem too early to declare that Neymar's PSG move has not been a success, given the fact that he has played only half a season. However, his behavior and cold relationship with some of his team-mates have caused controversy and hindered PSG’s progress. Neymar openly engaged in a spat with Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani over the penalty taking duties last season. It was also reported that Neymar, along with his compatriot Dani Alves, took control of the dressing room, which was not welcomed by many other PSG players. Some also believe, since Neymar’s arrival, there has been a division inside Parc des Princes between Brazilian and French players. If some of this speculation is true, it will be very difficult for Neymar and PSG to achieve greater things in future unless they find a way to sort issues out.

Now, another question arrives: if Neymar does decide to leave Les Parisiens, where should he move next? Ideally, Real Madrid should be his destination, because they are arguably the greatest club in the history of European football, and after the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Los Blancos are looking for a high-profile replacement to continue their continental dominance and reclaim domestic success. Neymar has all the attributes to be the leader of Real Madrid in post-Cristiano era, and a move to Spanish capital should help him focus entirely on his game to finally reach his potential.

But, should Real Madrid sign a player who may disrupt discipline inside the camp and cause newspaper headlines for wrong reasons? Apart from Neymar, there are several alternatives for the Spanish side; the most notable ones are Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappé. While 27-year-old Hazard has been a proven performer season after season for Chelsea, French starlet Mbappé can become a phenomenon. Being only 19 years of age, he has helped his nation lift the World Cup, and also has two decent seasons for club sides PSG and Monaco.

Interestingly, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez promised to sign “Incredible” players. A few days ago, the club officially announced that they had no intentions of signing Neymar, after media reports speculated transfer of the 26-year-old Brazilian to Spanish capital. Putting everything together, it seems, Neymar needs Real Madrid more desperately than the other way around.