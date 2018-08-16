Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Eden Hazard's 18/19 season will be one of the best in the Premier League history

Feature
4.74K   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:09 IST

Following the Belgian's huge success and living up to the expectations in the 2018 World Cup, he's looking to bounce back even more vigorously in the Premier League. Chelsea this season have seen a change in the managerial position with Maurizio Sarri superseding Antonio Conte who was sacked despite winning the FA Cup.

As we know from his Napoli days, Sarri likes to play possession based attacking football, not only did they change the manager, they also transmuted the philosophy of the football club.

Antonio Conte's rigid and pragmatic style of football limited Hazard's abilities very frequently with him dropping even deeper then the midfield just to try and dictate the play. Even though he successfully did it, but It simply wasn't enough as Chelsea failed to secure Champions League football for the season.

Despite him being limited in the system, Hazard put on a staggering display last season, scoring 17 goals and assisted his team-mates 13 times in all competitions.

Eden Hazard opted to stay put in Chelsea in the transfer window, hoping for the hierarchy to show some ambition in the transfer window, so they can strongly compete for the Premier League once again.

Speaking of which, Chelsea brought in Jorginho from Napoli for £57M, Kovacic on loan with possibly an option to buy permanently next season and also broke the goalkeeper fee for Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois who went to Real Madrid.

Back to the main point, Eden Hazard has been in Chelsea for 6 years, playing every season under a defensive manager who circumscribed his abilities and with a very dull squad. With the additions of Jorginho and Kovacic in midfield, with Kante next to them, Chelsea have fully amended themselves in that position and also have a decent back four in defence.

Changing the philosophy also means changes for Hazard who will finally play under an attacking manager in Chelsea. The last time he played for an attack minded team was when he played for LOSC Lille, which got him a League One title and outrageous goals and assists numbers.

Eden Hazard ended his LOSC Lille career with 50 goals and 53 assist in f seasons, earning himself a POTY, YPOTY and League One title.
Eden Hazard ended his LOSC Lille career with 50 goals and 53 assist in f seasons, earning himself a POTY, YPOTY and League One title.

It is widely known that Eden Hazard is not a natural goalscorer, but that may change under Maurizio Sarri who impressively revamped Insigne, Mertens and Callejon in three seasons.

Hazard's best season in the Chelsea kit emanated from Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 campaign, scoring 19 goals and assisting 13 times which is his highest tally since he came to England.

2014/15 season was Eden Hazard's best season to date in the Chelsea kit which came from the defensive Jose Mourinho.

Having entered his prime, fully experience in the league and in Europe, playing under finally an attacking manager after six years and a world class team built around him, Hazard should be able to pump his numbers up even more and should cement himself as a Chelsea legend this season and one of the greatest and enthralling players to grace the Premier League.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
