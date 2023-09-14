Why Erling Haaland deserves Ballon d'Or despite Lionel Messi's incredible World Cup triumph

After an outstanding season at Manchester City, Erling Haaland, the young Norwegian phenomenon, has unquestionably emerged as a front-runner for the coveted Ballon d'Or gong.

Football fans and experts alike are in awe of his amazing goal-scoring prowess and crucial role in City's historic season, which makes a compelling argument for him to unseat the great Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina.

Here's a look at some reasons why despite Messi's World Cup triumph, Haaland deserves the Ballon d'Or this year:

A season of goals

Haaland has a truly extraordinary capacity to score goals. He scored 52 goals in 53 appearances last season across all competitions, which is quite stunning.

With this incredible feat, he not only demonstrated his outstanding consistency, but also moved up to the top tier of goalscorers.

Haaland did not take time to settle in at City, despite the English Premier League being one of the toughest leagues in the world.

In his first five games with City, he scored nine goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks, thus making an immediate impression.

Those who questioned his ability to sustain his prolific strike rate in the Premier League were put to rest as he continued to smash records throughout the season.

Breaking records

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland broke records last season.

Haaland's season-breaking performance was evidence of his extraordinary talent. By October, he had scored three hat-tricks in just eight games, making history as the Premier League's fastest player to do so.

It had took Michael Owen, the previous record holder, 48 games to reach the same milestone.

By the end of February, Haaland had broken Sergio Aguero's previous record for the most goals in a Premier League season for Manchester City with an astounding 27 league goals.

His final tally for the season was 36 Premier League goals in just 35 games, or one goal per 77 minutes.

Adaptation

Haaland's performance with Manchester City was notable in part because of how quickly he became accustomed to his new environment.

Many predicted that he would need some time to adjust to the Premier League as well as Pep Guardiola's style of play, but he disproved them by starting well.

Not only did Haaland adapt to City, but the entire team adapted to him. Guardiola restructured his tactical approach to harness Haaland's abilities to the fullest.

Players like Jack Grealish adjusted their styles to support Haaland, while Kevin De Bruyne, City's top scorer from the previous season, focused on providing service to the Norwegian striker.

Guardiola's commitment to making the most of Haaland's talents extended beyond the attack.

He altered the team's formation and defensive strategies, accommodating Haaland's presence and speed.

This adaptability paid off significantly as City went on to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and most importantly, the UEFA Champions League.

Turning City into History Makers

City completed a historic treble with the UCL final win over Inter

While Manchester City had already established themselves as a formidable side, Haaland's addition elevated them to new heights.

His imposing presence in the box forced opponents to abandon passive defensive strategies. His incredible speed discouraged teams from playing a high defensive line or pressing high up the pitch.

Haaland propelled them to overhaul Arsenal, who had led the title race from August to early May. His mere presence on the field created opportunities for City and challenges for City's opponents.

Perhaps the most significant achievement of Haaland's season was leading Manchester City to their long-awaited Champions League triumph. Guardiola had come close in the past but had fallen short.

Haaland helped City eliminate European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in style before defeating a resilient Inter Milan in the final.

Messi's Challenge

Lionel Messi (left) or Haaland? Who will win this year's Ballon d'Or award?

While Haaland's case for the Ballon d'Or is strong, he faces stiff competition from the legendary Lionel Messi.

Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina showcased his brilliance on the global stage, and he rightfully received accolades for his performances. But, when looking at their club campaigns, Haaland's case for the Ballon d'Or gets even stronger.

Inconsistencies and disappointments tarnished Messi's tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French giant struggled in Ligue 1 and bowed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

Messi's contributions in crucial European fixtures were minimal as he failed to make significant impact.

His departure from PSG was tumultuous, with fans booing him and club officials expressing dissatisfaction with his commitment. His career trajectory now finds him in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, enjoying a different stage of his illustrious career.

Haaland, on the other hand, is only 23 years old and is only going to get better. He competes in the Premier League for the top squad in the world, coached by the renowned Pep Guardiola.

He has already had a strong start to the 2023-24 season, and his record-breaking season and treble victory are still recent memories.

In conclusion, Erling Haaland's claim for the Ballon d'Or is a compelling one. His extraordinary goal-scoring abilities, coupled with his instrumental role in Manchester City's historic achievements, make a strong case for him to be recognized as the best footballer in the world.

While Lionel Messi's World Cup success is undeniable, when evaluating their club seasons, Haaland's dominance and impact on his team cannot be overlooked.

Football may be in the era of Erling Haaland, and awarding him the Ballon d'Or would be a fitting recognition of his remarkable achievements.