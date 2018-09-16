Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an exciting affair

Faiz Ikram FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 774 // 16 Sep 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Europa League trophy

We all know that the fans prefer the Champions League over the Europa League, as it has bigger clubs and big names. Europa League is one of the most prestigious titles in Europe, teams Such as - Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich have got their hands on this trophy.

Last season, big clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Dortmund, Napoli and Atletico Madrid (Champions) were in the tournament. This season has even bigger names, with legendary clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, AC Milan, Lazio and Sevilla would participate in this season's edition. With these teams playing in the tournament, this season is very unpredictable.

Sevilla who dominated this competition for 3 years on a roll has a really good chance of winning it for the 6th time. Everyone would be really excited to see a match between Milan and Chelsea, it would attract a lot of neutral fans.

The knockout stage would also be really exciting, as the teams from the Champions League group stage will also join the competition. There is a great possibility that big clubs such as Monaco, Dortmund, Tottenham, Napoli and Valencia could join the competition in the knockout stages.

his makes this season's edition even more exciting. We could imagine that teams such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Sevilla and Chelsea could play in the semifinals.

Europa League has always been in the champions league's shadow. This trophy is prestige because of many reasons as legendary players such as Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona, Roberto Baggio, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have won this trophy.

This shows that how prestigious is this trophy, these names are enough to prove that. Fans would be really attracted by the big matches which are going to take place in the knockout stages.

There is a great possibility that an underdog could win the tournament or play in the final, as it happened in 2014 when Juventus were knocked out in the semis by Benfica. In 2010 we saw Fulham play in the final against Atletico Madrid.

The stage is set for Europe's second string competition. It may lack the glamour and glory of the Champions League, but the Europa League, by no means, is a pushover of a tournament.