Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an exciting affair

Faiz Ikram
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
774   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:40 IST

Europa League trophy
Europa League trophy

We all know that the fans prefer the Champions League over the Europa League, as it has bigger clubs and big names. Europa League is one of the most prestigious titles in Europe, teams Such as - Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich have got their hands on this trophy.

Last season, big clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Dortmund, Napoli and Atletico Madrid (Champions) were in the tournament. This season has even bigger names, with legendary clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, AC Milan, Lazio and Sevilla would participate in this season's edition. With these teams playing in the tournament, this season is very unpredictable.

Sevilla who dominated this competition for 3 years on a roll has a really good chance of winning it for the 6th time. Everyone would be really excited to see a match between Milan and Chelsea, it would attract a lot of neutral fans.

The knockout stage would also be really exciting, as the teams from the Champions League group stage will also join the competition. There is a great possibility that big clubs such as Monaco, Dortmund, Tottenham, Napoli and Valencia could join the competition in the knockout stages.

his makes this season's edition even more exciting. We could imagine that teams such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Sevilla and Chelsea could play in the semifinals.

Europa League has always been in the champions league's shadow. This trophy is prestige because of many reasons as legendary players such as Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona, Roberto Baggio, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have won this trophy.

This shows that how prestigious is this trophy, these names are enough to prove that. Fans would be really attracted by the big matches which are going to take place in the knockout stages.

There is a great possibility that an underdog could win the tournament or play in the final, as it happened in 2014 when Juventus were knocked out in the semis by Benfica. In 2010 we saw Fulham play in the final against Atletico Madrid.

The stage is set for Europe's second string competition. It may lack the glamour and glory of the Champions League, but the Europa League, by no means, is a pushover of a tournament.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Faiz Ikram
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey I'am Faiz Ikram a huge football and wrestling fan i love sports and i like to give my thoughts about it
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can't Play Arsenal's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
20 Sep REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
20 Sep DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
20 Sep BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
20 Sep GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
20 Sep VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
20 Sep RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
20 Sep SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
20 Sep AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
20 Sep OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
20 Sep LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
21 Sep SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
21 Sep ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
21 Sep SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
21 Sep KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
21 Sep AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
21 Sep LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
21 Sep F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
21 Sep OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
21 Sep SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
21 Sep DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
21 Sep RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
21 Sep CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us