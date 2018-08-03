Opinion: Why FA Community Shield is important for Chelsea

It is important for the Blues that they announce their arrival for the season

With just two days left for 2018-19 Community Shield, Chelsea is aiming to start their season campaign with a trophy. After travelling across Perth, Nice and Dublin for their 2018-19 pre-season tour, Chelsea still have one fixture left in their pre-season schedule in which they will go up against Lyon on 7th August, 2018.

However, the main focus of Chelsea is on the Community Shield. The match will be played between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on 5th August. This match might prove to serve as a catalyst for Chelsea’s season 2018-19.

Here, we analyze why FA Community shield is an important game for the club from London.

First official game of Maurizio Sarri

It has been only 19 days since former Napoli’s manager Sarri has arrived at the bridge along with defensive midfielder, Jorginho. Until now, under his guidance Chelsea has played three pre-season matches, winning two and losing one game against the arch-rival, Arsenal.

However, the main test of the Italian tactics will be against the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. The club from Manchester will not be an easy opponent for Chelsea. The pressure will on the latter since they will be playing under a new manager who would also be hoping to start his new exposure with a trophy. After all, no manager in the world wants to lose their first official match and beating City will be a dream start for Sarri.

The mighty Citizens

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Sunday’s game won’t be easy for Chelsea. Manchester City won the Premier League 2018-19 with 100 points whilst scoring 107 goals and conceding only 27. This is enough to determine the quality of the Manchester City’s squad. However, the Community Shield is a golden chance for Chelsea to avenge their loss, as they were beaten twice in 2017-18 season.

Moreover, beating Manchester City on Sunday will boost the confidence of the players and also their belief in Sarri’s system.

New system

The prime focus of the fans would be to see how the players will fit themselves in 4-3-3 formation. Chelsea has played three matches with this new formation, but the pressure is real when you are playing for a trophy and that too against the mightiest opponents.

The real test of Chelsea’s new system will be determined by their attack during the match for the Community Shield. With a win over Manchester City, Chelsea can declare their clear intention of going on a rampage this season and their aim to ffinish at the top of the table by the end of the season.

Morata’s drought

The main problem for Chelsea is the lack of goals from Morata. His performance declined as the last season progressed. Morata last scored for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Southampton in FA Cup semi-final on 22nd April 2018.

Since then, he has not found the net for his team. However, he did suffer from a serious back injury which could be a possible reason for his not so strong performance. But, that drought continued in the pre-season also. With Giroud and other world cup players on vacations, Morata is expected to start.

The former Juventus striker who has recently become the father of twins will be hoping to end his goal drought against Manchester City and shut down the criticism. With a goal in Community Shield, Morata is also likely to prove his worth in the team

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Starting XI

It is also interesting to see how Chelsea lines up against Manchester City in the Community Shield fixture. The future of the players and their involvement in the Sarri’s plan will be determined by this match. With players like Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley, newborn star- Callum Hudson-Odoi etc., the competition for securing a place in the team is arduous.

This, alongside the arrival of world cup stars that are expected to return by the weekend after enjoying their three weeks vacation, ensures that the competition is going to be more tough and harder. Thus, this is the last chance for Chelsea to test their squad before heading towards the season.