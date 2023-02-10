Why goal against Leeds United is exactly what Jadon Sancho needs to kick on

It’s been a surreal week for Jadon Sancho, who returned to Manchester United’s first team for the first time since early November.

The England international was given an extended break to get himself in peak condition after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and he appears to have taken his chance.

Sancho was introduced as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup second-leg victory against Nottingham Forest last week. He was unused in the Red Devils’ hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday.

His cameo appearance against Forest may have piqued interest, but Sancho rediscovered his mojo when he was introduced against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8).

The 22-year-old came on when Erik ten Hag’s side were trailing 2-0 and played a key role as they crawled back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Sancho makes impact against Leeds

Sancho’s cameo against Leeds was his best performance in months. Playing on the left flank, he combined well with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. He was also a livewire throughout his time on the pitch and scored a beautiful goal to cap off an impressive comeback after a poor start to the game.

Sancho may have played just 30 minutes against Leeds, but he made a huge impact. Not many players can boast of Sancho’s talent and skill, and he will get better once he regains full fitness.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger had a 96% passing accuracy, made three key passes, and won two ground duels against the visitors.

Welcome back. Jadon Sancho now has twice as many Premier League goal involvements this season (4) as Trent Alexander-Arnold (2).Welcome back. Jadon Sancho now has twice as many Premier League goal involvements this season (4) as Trent Alexander-Arnold (2).Welcome back. 👏 https://t.co/davLwjZTEb

Sancho needs such a big moment to kick on

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Premier League

Sancho’s goal against Leeds had huge significance for both himself and the team. Not only did it secure Manchester United a draw, but such a big moment is also exactly what the winger needs to kick on.

He has endured a tumultuous last three months, but he’s gradually getting back to his best, and this goal should do his confidence a world of good. Fortunately, Sancho has a manager like Erik ten Hag who has promised to help him turn things around like he has done with Rashford this season. Ten Hag told Sky Sports about Sancho after the game:

"I'm very happy. He's on the way back. We know he is a magnificent football player. He can definitely for our team be a big impact. Tonight he had, but we know he can be a consistent impact. He has to work very hard, we all do, and in this moment he is in a good mood.

I think it will strengthen him, motivate him to even give more, then you'll get more. It's a brilliant footballer, and that second goal I really enjoyed it, and especially for him."

Sancho showed flashes of his brilliance on Wednesday. Scoring in front of a buzzing Old Trafford crowd is exactly the confidence booster he needs to get back to his best.

