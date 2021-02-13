Why Liverpool cannot afford to lose to Leicester City

One interesting statistic about Liverpool’s game against Leicester City on Saturday is that the Foxes currently sit above Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Premier League.

Having won the Premier League by 18 points last season, the Reds have been a pale shadow of themselves in the current campaign. All teams go through tough periods, but Liverpool's form has become more concerning with each passing week.

Last week’s 4-1 drabbing at the hands of Manchester City all but ended Liverpool’s hopes of defending the Premier League title. They are currently 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, who also have a game in hand.

Even worse, Liverpool haven’t shown any signs of turning their season around. This is why Klopp and his charges cannot afford to drop points when they face Leicester City.

The Foxes are enjoying an amazing season and their position in the league table is no fluke. Leicester have already recorded wins against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this season and also held Manchester United to a draw.

Liverpool heading towards a crisis

Klopp’s press conference after last week’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City depicted a manager who appears to be losing the plot. Asked if Liverpool were out of the title race after falling 10 points behind, the German circumvented the question and vented at the reporter.

The Liverpool boss has rightly been criticised for his prickly behaviour of late, with some even describing him as a sore loser. Klopp’s demeanor is a result of his side’s poor form.

The Reds have been underwhelming for weeks and the German manager can’t seem to find a solution to their problems. For a side that completely dominated the Premier League last season, their results this season have been downright shocking.

Liverpool have now won just thrice in their last 11 games in all competitions and Klopp’s below-the-belt outbursts suggest that the club are gradually sinking into a crisis.

📋 Team news from both sides ahead of tomorrow's #LEILIV encounter... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2021

Top four not guaranteed for Liverpool anymore

A few weeks ago, many still regarded Liverpool as title contenders despite their form. However, at present, they are battling to make the Champions League spots. Saturday’s game against Leicester City will be a huge test for the Reds and defeat could see them drop out of contention for a top-four spot.

"I don't get the noise around the results, to be honest. Whatever you wrote, I didn't read it. But I know what the situation is and I talk about results,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the BBC.

"Even though I know the reason why we are not flying, I expect us to win more games than we have. That's what I am concerned about. We will try our absolute best to make the best season from now on. We will go for it. That's our job," Klopp added.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the German manager's words have an effect on his team ahead of Saturday's clash. The Anfield side desperately needs to get back to winning ways to salvage their season.