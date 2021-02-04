Liverpool’s goal-scoring problems resurface in disappointing Brighton defeat

There was one moment during Wednesday's Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion that gave Liverpool fans the clearest indication that the Reds are no longer as effective as they used to be.

That moment came in the 64th minute of the game. With Liverpool trailing by a goal and chasing the equaliser, Jurgen Klopp opted to bring on Divock Origi for Xherdan Shaqiri.

While the German tactician was only doing what he thought was best for the team, such a substitution rarely inspires confidence, especially for a team that is down and desperately in need of a goal.

In truth, though, there weren’t any better options on the bench. Liverpool’s bench for Wednesday’s game lacked the quality needed to overturn the game. Having been blighted by injuries this season, the Reds are currently without a number of first-team players.

It took nearly four years for Liverpool to lose a Premier League game at Anfield...



It took nearly four years for Liverpool to lose a Premier League game at Anfield...

Now they've lost two in the space of two weeks. 🙃

Liverpool’s attackers are badly misfiring

The most frustrating part of it all is that Liverpool just can’t seem to find the back of the net at the moment.

The Reds went four Premier League games without scoring before finally netting three goals in games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

However, their goal-scoring problems resurfaced again when they faced Brighton. The Seagulls looked more threatening and created better chances in the game.

Liverpool had gone almost four years without losing a league game at Anfield, but they’ve now lost back-to-back matches at home. Their attack was so blunt on Wednesday that once Steven Alzate scored for Brighton, there was a sense that a defeat was inevitable for the Reds.

With Sadio Mane injured, Klopp started a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Shaqiri. However, none of them was able to unlock Brighton’s defence.

Liverpool currently look like a pale shadow of themselves. With the team’s attackers badly misfiring, their Premier League defence couldn’t have been any worse.

1984 - Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984, with the Reds' goalless run at Anfield currently standing at 348 minutes. Bereft.

Premier League title gradually slipping away from Liverpool

The defeat against Brighton sees Liverpool drop to fourth place on the Premier League table. The Reds are now four points behind Manchester United and seven behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

Should Pep Guardiola’s side win their upcoming game, they will move 10 points ahead of Liverpool. This would all but end the Reds’ title ambitions.

Klopp said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Goal:

"Tonight we looked really like we weren't fresh enough mentally and physically. A lot of moments where we gave the ball away too easily, in moments the boys looked tired mentally. I know they can pass the ball from A to B but it didn't happen, we made it easy for Brighton but they also did really well.

"Brighton deserved to win, no doubt about it. For me it's more important to find an explanation for why we lost this game and understand what happened here tonight. We didn't look convincing."

Klopp may be right about fatigue setting in. Unfortunately, the Premier League has no room for excuses.

As it stands, the form of the two Manchester clubs means that the title is gradually slipping away from Liverpool’s hands.