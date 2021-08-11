Why did Lionel Messi choose the #30 jersey number at PSG?

French giants PSG completed the signing of Argentine forward Lionel Messi on a free transfer yesterday (August 10). The move took place after the expiration of the 34-year-old's contract with Barcelona last month. Messi has signed a two-year deal with PSG with the option of extending it for a third year.

The Argentine will join a PSG side who have already signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi this summer. He will also team up with some of the best attackers in the world in the form of Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria.

The subject of Messi's jersey number at PSG was one that intrigued football fans. Lionel Messi wore the No.10 jersey at Barcelona for the majority of his professional career with the Catalan giants. The jersey is currently in the possession of the Argentine's close friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Most fans and pundits expected the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to take the No.10 jersey from the Brazilian forward. However, Lionel Messi has chosen to wear the No.30 jersey instead.

Reports have suggested that Neymar even offered the No.10 to his good friend Messi. But the Argentine rejected the offer and opted to take the No.30 jersey since it was the first jersey he wore at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's decision to take the No.30 jersey came with its own set of issues. The No.30 is usually given to goalkeepers in Ligue 1 along with the No.1 and No.16 jerseys. PSG had to make a formal request to France's Ligue de Football Professionnel to allow Messi to take the jersey.

The decision to take the No.30 jersey represents Messi's emotional attachment to Barcelona. The 34-year-old joined the club when he was 13 and spent 21 years with the Spanish giants prior to his move to PSG.

The Argentina star was reluctant to leave Barcelona this summer. Messi was reportedly willing to take a 50% pay-cut on his wage bill in order to allow Barcelona to register his contract in time for the start of next season. The club's dire financial situation, however, forced them to part ways with Lionel Messi.

PSG could sell one their forwards this summer after signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer

Lionel Messi at his final Barcelona press conference

The arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital is likely to result in the departure of one of PSG's star players this summer. Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Mauro Icardi has attracted interest from Juventus.

PSG will need to sell some of their highest earners to accommodate Lionel Messi's wage bill. The former Barcelona star is set to earn an annual income of €35 million net.

