Why Manchester City are the biggest winners following Liverpool's draw with Manchester United

Manchester City are currently second in the 2020-21 Premier League league.

Earlier in the weekend, Liverpool and Manchester United, who faced off against each other, started the weekend first and second respectively, but the league table has since a few changes since that game.

Following a goalless draw at Anfield, Manchester United remained top of the Premier League. Liverpool, though, slipped to fourth place in the table.

Among the teams that benefitted from the goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United are Manchester City and Leicester City, who currently sit second and third in the league standings respectively.

The current Premier League season has been very unpredictable, and the title race appears to take a different twist almost every week. What is now certain, though, is that Manchester City are firmly in the hunt for the league title.

Manchester City have the upper hand in the Premier League title race

Manchester City made a slow start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign but have upped the ante in recent months. The Cityzens have won their last five games in the competitions.

This rich vein of form has seen them overtake Liverpool in the league table. Manchester City can also move a point ahead of leaders Manchester United if they win their outstanding game.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool would have been happy to share the spoils at Anfield, but Manchester City were clearly the biggest winners after that result. Guardiola’s side currently looks unstoppable and are getting better with each passing week.

Just hours after Liverpool drew with Manchester United, the Cityzens thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 despite playing with a rotated team. Their defensive record has also been nothing short of unreal this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is taking it 'game by game'

Manchester City have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League (13) this season and have impressively kept 12 clean sheets in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Despite his side's strong form, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant that his side is not looking at the league table. The Spaniard insists he is taking it 'game by game' and the sole focus is beating Aston Villa in the next match.

"I'm not able to say much further. I'm pretty sure there will be bad moments during the season,” Guardiola said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "It's not a problem, we fought a lot when we were eight points behind before we played Southampton. We fought to be there and we will fight a lot to maintain to be there. Many things will happen, it's a weird season. That's why I don't think about the position in the table, what will happen in the future is rest well and prepare for Aston Villa."

Regardless of what manager Pep Guardiola said, Manchester City are currently in a strong position in the 2020-21 Premier League title race. Their outstanding game could also prove key in the title race, especially in the aftermath of Liverpool and Manchester United's draw on Sunday.