Why Manchester United and AC Milan cannot afford any slip-ups - Europa League 2020-21

It’s been a long time since Manchester United or AC Milan won a major trophy. In fact, the Reds and the Rossoneri haven’t won any silverware since 2017.

Manchester United’s last major trophy remains the Europa League, which they won under Jose Mourinho four years ago. Meanwhile, AC Milan’s 2016 triumph in the Italian Super Cup has been the club’s only trophy in the last five years.

As both clubs prepare to face each other in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie, there'll be a lot at stake. These are two clubs that are in a state of transition but are equally desperate for silverware.

Just like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, Stefano Pioli has done a tremendous job at AC Milan since taking charge, but the only missing piece in the jigsaw is a trophy for both managers.

Battle of two fallen giants

There was a time when Manchester United and AC Milan used to dominate Europe. They used to clash in the Champions League and not the Europa League.

Clashes between the two teams have always been epic, but there has been a big paradigm shift in recent years, as both teams have struggled to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

The silver lining, though, is that AC Milan and Manchester United are both on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They may be realistically out of their domestic title races, but a top four finish is firmly within each team's grasp.

The Reds currently sit second in the Premier League, but they are 11 points behind leaders Manchester City. The Rossoneri, meanwhile, are nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The fact that both Manchester United and AC Milan are not challenging for their domestic leagues and instead of competing in the Europa League is an indicator of how the teams have slipped in recent times.

Europa League is the only realistic chance of silverware for both Manchester United and AC Milan

As it stands, the Europa League is the only realistic chance for AC Milan and Manchester United to lay their hands on a trophy.

While there are some other good teams in the competition, there is no doubt that the side which qualifies from this tie will be among the favourites.

After underperforming for so many years, there will be no excuse for either AC Milan or Manchester United if they fail to advance to the next stage of the Europa League.

“Of course, we are all wanting to win trophies at this club. But sometimes a trophy can hide the other facts of what is happening at the club,” said Solakjaer ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com. But, of course, we're aiming to win; that's what's required in football and you're always aiming to win trophies.”

For Pioli, the focus will be to make their home advantage and 'away' goal count as they seek to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"All the games we played have made us grow. Now we want to qualify. We have gone through a lot to get here. We want to win," Pioli said, as quoted by Football Italia. We are aware we'll face many difficulties tomorrow. They are a solid team. They haven't lost a game for a long time. We'll need quality and personality to get the better of them.”

Both AC Milan and Manchester United will look to take confidence by winning this tie and produce a strong finish to their respective campaigns.