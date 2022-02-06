Why Manchester United could regret not making any signings in the January window

When the January transfer window finally shut, Manchester United were not among the Premier League teams that made additions to the squad. Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick insisted he was content with his squad and sanctioned the departure of two of his first-team stars instead.

Anthony Martial secured a loan move to Sevilla, where he will be spending the next six months while Donny van de Beek also joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.

These are two players who have had very little game time this season. However, their departures, coupled with the club’s lack of signings, leaves Manchester United a bit short on options.

Manchester United's thin squad

It didn’t take long for the Reds to bear the brunt of allowing the two players to leave. While Rangnick fielded a full-strength team against Middlesbrough on Friday, his bench was weak.

When the going got tough, with the game deadlocked at 1-1, the German manager’s options on the bench were not the sort that inspired confidence.

In the end, Manchester United lost to the Championship side on penalties, exiting the FA Cup on a disappointing note. Of course, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Victor Lindelof will return in the coming weeks. But there’s no doubt that the squad has become thin.

Against Middlesbrough, Rangnick could have relied on Martial, just as he did during his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham United before the winter break. Van De Beek’s creativity would’ve also come in handy. However, both players were rather far away in Seville and Merseyside, respectively.

Manchester could regret not making signings

The Reds have a decent squad and can still challenge for a place in the Premier League’s top four. The problem, though, is that they have additional assignments in the Champions League.

Every team needs a big squad to compete on all fronts. With Mason Greenwood also currently suspended over sexual assault allegations, Manchester United could come to regret not making any signings during the January window.

Jadon Sancho limped off on Friday, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and teenager Anthony Elanga are the only forwards available at the moment. That, coupled with Jesse Lingard’s controversial absence after he was denied a move to Newcastle United, only makes matters worse for Rangnick and his side.

The matches will come thick and fast in February and United could soon regret not dipping in the transfer window when fatigue or injuries set in.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar