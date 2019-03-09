Why Manchester United won't sign Kalidou Koulibaly

While there is little doubt that Manchester United could use some help at the back, fans should not be expecting to see Kalidou Koulibaly playing at Old Trafford next season - unless Napoli come to visit.

The Senegalese centre-back has garnered interest from across Europe after proving himself to be one of the top defenders on the planet. As the world saw last year in Napoli's crucial win over Juventus, he is not only an absolute beast defensively but quite the aerial threat as well.

However, despite all that he could bring to the Red Devils, it is very unlikely we see him leave the San Paolo. He has already stated on multiple occasions that he has no intentions to go anywhere and is absolutely adored by the club and their supporters.

"Since I'm here, I want to grow up with Napoli, I have a lot of motivation to go on and I want to keep doing that," said the defender in February.

The club has also confirmed that they have rejected numerous bids in the past for the 27-year-old, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis stating as much.

"When they offer £95 million for a centre-back, that is a figure that has never been offered before, it means this is a top player."

While De Laurentiis never came out and said it was Manchester United in particular who offered to splash the cash, various outlets have gone on to report it as Jose Mourinho was known to be a big admirer of Koulibaly's.

Even with interest from the biggest clubs around Europe though, Koulibaly has always been committed to the Partenopei cause and that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon.

Carlo Ancelotti has made it quite clear with his weekly squad selections that Koulibaly is the one player on the roster that cannot be replaced. Along with playing in 24 Serie A games, he has also featured in all nine European matches Napoli have played so far this season between the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. He will miss the second leg of Napoli's Europa League Round of 16 clash with Red Bull Salzburg though due to yellow card accumulation. The club find themselves with a comfortable 3-0 lead heading back to Austria though after dominating in the first leg.

While Koulibaly would be a dream signing for many Manchester United supporters, it doesn't appear like a move is on the cards anytime soon. If £95 million wasn't enough for the Red Devils to pry away the star defender, it remains to be seen if any amount would suffice for De Laurentiis.

