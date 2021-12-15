Why Mikel Arteta is right to strip Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy

It has been a very tough week for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been stripped of his position as captain of Arsenal. On Tuesday, the club released a statement that accused the striker of a 'disciplinary breach' while also citing the need for players to adhere to the team’s set standards and rules.

The fallout from such a big decision has obviously divided opinions and there are a few people who believe Mikel Arteta and the club were wrong to punish Aubameyang in that manner.

Popular British presenter and lifelong Arsenal fan Piers Morgan is the leader of the brigade, having taken to Twitter to describe the decision as shameful and disgusting.

Arsenal @Arsenal An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sending a message to other players

As much as the decision seems harsh, especially as it has now emerged that Aubemeyang was granted permission from the club to visit his sick mother in France, it needed to be taken.

The Gabonese striker returned a day later than he was supposed to report back to the club but this is not the first time he has been involved in a disciplinary breach. In March, the 32-year-old arrived late for a team meeting and was subsequently left out of Arsenal’s squad against Tottenham in the North London derby.

As captain of the team, Aubameyang is expected to lead by example but he hasn’t done that in recent months. The decision to strip him of the captaincy should, therefore, send a message to his teammates that indiscipline of any form will not be tolerated.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😂 Arsenal's last 9 club captains:



❌ Gallas - Axed

👋 Fabregas - Forced exit

👋 RVP - Forced exit

🤕 Vermaelen - Started 42% of PL games

🤕 Arteta - Started 8% of PL games

🤕 Mertseacker - Started 6% of PL games

👋 Koscielny - Forced exit

❌ Xhaka - Axed

❌ Aubameyang - Axed 😂 Arsenal's last 9 club captains:❌ Gallas - Axed👋 Fabregas - Forced exit👋 RVP - Forced exit🤕 Vermaelen - Started 42% of PL games🤕 Arteta - Started 8% of PL games🤕 Mertseacker - Started 6% of PL games👋 Koscielny - Forced exit❌ Xhaka - Axed❌ Aubameyang - Axed

Maintaining discipline in the squad

Arteta has had his shortfalls since taking charge of the Gunners but one thing he has managed to uphold is his authority over the squad.

The Spaniard has shown that he favours no one and will go to any length to ensure that there is discipline. This rings true, especially when Aubameyang, the club’s captain, can be subjected to such a drastic punishment. Arteta said ahead of the game against Southampton, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“Well we have the leadership group and we have different players who have been nominated to be captain. In the last game, it was Laca. We had had Granit who has been captain as well, so we will follow that. It is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to any rash decision."

Arteta added:

“I can say right now that we have made this decision. Unfortunately, it's a really tough one, and obviously, if I had to choose I would not like to be sitting here talking about it but we had to do it. But for now, he is not involved in the squad.”

Arsenal could’ve handled the situation better, but the club and its manager nonetheless made a statement by affirming that no player is bigger than the club – not even the captain.

