Why Mikel Arteta should be worried about Arsenal’s lack of wins in big games

Arsenal finished matchday six in 10th position in the Premier League table following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

The Gunners started the game brightly and dominated possession but lacked the cutting edge and a Jamie Vardy goal handed them their third loss of the season.

A lot has been said about Mikel Arteta’s impact on the side since becoming manager, but the club is still a long way off from competing for trophies. On the evidence of how they’ve played recently, a trophyless season for the Gunner wouldn’t be surprising.

Last season, the Spanish manager led Arsenal to some big wins en route to their FA Cup triumph. They defeated Manchester City in the semi-final before beating Chelsea in the final to win a record 14th FA Cup title.

Arsenal attempted 11 shots in the first half against Leicester, the most they have ever produced in a first 45 minutes of a Premier League game under Mikel Arteta.



Now to convert those shots into goals. pic.twitter.com/4JexsiZSeA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Before the start of the 2020-21 season, the Gunners also defeated defending Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield. However, their performances in the big games have since declined.

Sunday’s defeat at Leicester was just the latest in a string of poor results Arsenal have suffered in the big games this season.

Arsenal have suffered in games against last season's top six

While the Gunners have won three of their opening six league games, none of their wins have come against a side from last season’s top six. So far, they’ve managed victories against Fulham, West Ham United and Sheffield United.

However, tougher tests against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City haven’t yielded productive results.

Arsenal in the first half:

11 shots



Arsenal in the second half:

1 shot



They failed to produce a single shot after going behind. pic.twitter.com/jNKSlKRtqS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Arsenal lost 3-1 to Liverpool and endured a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City before losing by a similar margin against the Foxes on Sunday.

A win over Leicester would have lifted Arsenal into the top four, but the team’s failure in the big games has once again become a setback for them.

For a club looking to challenge for top honours, these results are simply not good enough and Arteta should be very worried. The pressure is already mounting on him and he needs to find some answers very quickly.