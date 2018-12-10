Why Napoli should fear Anfield visit

At this stage last season, Liverpool had accumulated 9 points from a potential 15 against the likes of Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moskva in the Champions League. Eventually, they would go on to thrash Spartak Moskva 7-0 at Anfield in their final group game.

This time around, Liverpool are placed third in the group with only 6 points from a potential 15. The gulf in quality among the likes of PSG, Napoli, Redstar and Sevilla, Maribor, Spartak Moskva clearly having played a significant role.

Liverpool, however, have a history of rising to big occasions especially at a fired up Anfield. Following Klopp's rallying cry, one can fully expect Anfield to rise to the challenge as they have done on so many instances in the past. One needs to only look as far back as last season when the likes of Manchester City, Porto and Roma were all swatted aside in immaculate fashion.

Speaking ahead of the game "It would be really cool if the crowd was on its feet, it's a big one and our people know that. I know they will already be warming up." he said, courtesy the ECHO.

"We know how big the atmosphere can be and hopefully we see that. We did everything we could to qualify for this tournament again and we know we have a chance to go through with specific results even though this Champions League campaign so far was not really ours.

“So again we have to ask for Anfield. We should call Anfield because they have to help us.”

Footage of Anfield from last season's crunch clash with Quarter-finalists Manchester City:

Take nothing away from Napoli, the side having rested star forward Dries Mertens in the weekend against Frosinone will be fully fit and raring to go on Tuesday night. However, few sides if ever have faced Liverpool at Anfield in a do or die champions league fixture and have had anything other than a dreadful night to forget.

Firmino and Salah having been criticised by the British media on numerous occasions this season to recreate their respective forms from last season, rose to the occasion on Bournemouth to put them to the sword with a commanding 4-0 victory. With Sadio Mane looking sharper at this stage this season than the last and the likes of Firmino and Salah beginning to find their feet, the signs look ominous for Napoli ahead of the fixture.

Meanwhile, Keita, Shaqiri and Fabinho were fabulous having started together for the first time since their arrivals over the summer. The four summer signings of Allison, Shaqiri, Keita and Fabinho have all showed glimpses of immense quality on different occasions already this season.

Having taken a few months before being integrated into the team, Fabinho now looks to have found his feet at Liverpool, having broken up play excellently over the past two games. Shaqiri seems to have won over the hearts of Liverpool fans, having been involved in a goal scored once in every 108 minutes. Naby Keita's early substitution at the Vitality Stadium over the weekend suggests that Klopp may intend to use him from the start against Napoli.

This leaves Klopp with a selection headache given the form of the three players and the battling qualities of last season's champions league finalists Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner who has been in imperious form this season having inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 comeback victory over Burnley earlier in the week.

Andrew Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk are sure to start at the back while Matip looks set to start ahead of Lovren, with Joe Gomez injured for a substantial period. Trent Alexander Arnold maybe expected to resume his duties in the right-back role, with Milner having deputised for him over the weekend, with Klopp opting to use the opportunity to rest the twenty-year-old fullback.

Although Napoli have been in immaculate form themselves, sitting second in the Serie A, behind Juventus, Liverpool at Anfield is a whole new proposition and a Napoli fan can only hope that Anfield is not at it's thunderous best, with Liverpool looking to secure a position for themselves in the knockout stages. Liverpool require a 1-0 victory or a victory by a two-goal margin should Napoli score in order to secure qualification.

