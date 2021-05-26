Why no Real Madrid player deserves a place in Spain's squad for Euro 2020

The biggest football news this week, aside from the upcoming Europa League and Champions League finals, has centered on Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique named his 24-man squad for the tournament on Monday, sparking divided opinions among the football community.

The most shocking takeaway from the squad is that Sergio Ramos, and for that matter every other Spanish Real Madrid player, will be watching the Euros from home.

This is the first time in Spain’s history that the country will be playing at a major tournament without a single Real Madrid player in their squad.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Form over reputation

There’s a school of thought that believes Enrique’s affiliation with Barcelona is the reason he chose to snub Real Madrid players for the Euros.

However, such an argument doesn’t make sense, considering the fact that the 51-year-old spent five years of his career with Los Blancos.

If there’s anything Enrique has proven in his managerial career, it is the fact that he picks players based on form and not mere reputation.

Per these metrics, Ramos and every other Real Madrid player does not deserve to be in the squad. The Spain coach has only chosen players that he believes are in the best form, putting club colors aside.

🗣️ @LUISENRIQUE21: “Lo importante es llegar de cabeza frescos y motivados para superar cualquier cosa".



➡️ "Intentaremos llegar en las mejores condiciones. Nos centramos en lo que podemos mejorar y el resto de cosas no me interesan".#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/7CjIBRPWbo — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

A disastrous season for Real Madrid

While Real Madrid were in the La Liga title race until the last day of the season, there’s no doubt that Los Blancos endured a very miserable campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side ended the season without winning any major trophy – the first time the club has gone trophyless in the last decade.

The disastrous season the club experienced certainly affected many of its players. Apart from Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro and Luka Modric, who enjoyed decent seasons, the rest were all a pale shadow of their usual best.

This was always going to affect their chances of getting into the national team. The likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez have been in and out of the team and their performances have equally not been consistent.

Ramos has also struggled to stay fit all season, playing just 21 matches. Enrique’s decision to leave out all Real Madrid players may have been unpopular but, on current form, they actually don’t deserve to be at the Euros.