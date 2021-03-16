Why Real Madrid’s Champions League tie against Atalanta is far from over

Real Madrid appear to have one foot in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after beating Atalanta 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash three weeks ago.

Los Blancos have reason for optimism, as they haven't lost a game in any competition since then. But the stats don't really paint a particularly rosy picture. As Zinedine Zidane’s side prepares to face Atalanta again on Tuesday, Real Madrid will face a daunting proposition to return to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in three years.

In the first leg, the Italian side created a couple of good chances but were eventually let down by their poor finishing. But that can be construed as a poor day at the office because Atalanta are one of the most free-flowing and prolific scoring teams in the continent.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have scored ten goals in their last four games. If they click into full gear, they could be more than a handful for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face a tough test against Atalanta

Real Madrid may have won the first leg against Atlanta away from home, putting them in an advantageous position to advance to the next stage of the competition, but the tie is far from over.

If Atalanta score the first goal on the night, the tie could turn on its head. Although Real Madrid are unbeaten in eight games, they have won just once in their last three and conceded in all those games.

By contrast, Atalanta have won three of their last four games and have been scoring goals for fun. On current form, both teams look evenly matched. Although Real Madrid do have better players and more experience in Europe, that may not matter much on Tuesday.

"We're only thinking about this match. The players are focused on it, and it's a final. It's the second leg, and we know we have to put in a great performance to go through; Atalanta are a very strong side, with their strengths and their qualities. We know we have to put in a great performance to get through,” Zidane said ahead of the Atlanta game, as quoted by Realmadrid.com.

Real Madrid hold an advantage from the first leg but underestimating Atalanta could prove costly when the Italian side visit the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane’s defensive conundrum

Zinedine Zidane will be looking to the in-form Karim Benzema for goals up front, but the Frenchman also faces a huge conundrum in defence.

As it stands, Los Blancos will qualify for the quarter-finals if they do not concede against Atalanta. But which defensive setup will Zidane opt for in such a crucial game?

The Real Madrid boss has switched between a back-three and a back-four in recent weeks. But he will need to get his tactics right to ensure his side’s progress in the Champions League.

Atalanta are a team that attacks with pace and play pretty direct football. Such a playing style can be a hell of a task for any manager to counter, especially in a marquee game where Real Madrid will look to keep a clean sheet.