Why there's little reason for Paulo Dybala to move to Manchester United

Paulo Dybala is a four-time Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia champion. He played in the Champions League final two years ago and was ranked as the sixth-best player in the world. Why would he then move to a club that has managed to reach 6th place twice in two seasons? Why would he move to a club that doesn’t offer Champions League football, and is most likely not to for a while, especially since it has a not-so-experienced manager?

Sure, Manchester United and its fans would say that the club has history but do players, in the limited career time span, look at club history or chances of winning games and trophies? One only needs to look towards Liverpool and Arsenal as prime examples of how teams' struggle leads to the absence and departure of top-level players.

Klopp the revivalist

And while Liverpool with the help of Klopp has revived itself, United have taken their position in the history boat. If history has anything to teach United, it is that they need to find talent that helps them build towards the top four first and then the title later.

If they continue to try signing players such as Sanchez and now Dybala, they would continue to be stuck in the same rut. The truth is that superstars too need reliable supporting casts. And Matic, McTominay, Mata and Lingard aren’t good enough as a supporting cast.

When Liverpool was struggling and had witnessed slight winds of change after Klopp's first half-season, they bought Mane and Wijnaldum, who weren’t world beaters but were solid performers. Even the signing of Salah or Fabinho wasn’t an attempt to sign the best players in the world who are at the top end of the market but to find consistent, quality performers.

While he would certainly bring the hunger and desire to win trophies, there's little evidence to suggest that Dybala wants to be a messiah. He would be far too good for United and it would frustrate him. It would be best for both parties to avoid the transfer.