Why Tottenham needs to take advantage of the confusion at Bayern Munich

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.57K // 01 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mauricio Pochettino wants to add a midfielder to his squad

It is nearing the end of the summer transfer window and teams are scrambling to get the last bit of transfer business done before the start of the season. The window shuts down at midnight on August 9th as the new rules state that the transfer dealing should be complete before the start of the season.

If you have been following the transfer window closely especially the rumors surrounding Tottenham Hotspurs, then you surely know about the confusion in their midfield. Tottenham's boss, Pochettino wants to let go of Moussa Dembele and wants to add more steel in the middle of the park. The name that has been closely linked with them is Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Kondogbia situation:

Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy decided to play hardball with Valencia for the French international midfielder, Geoffrey Kondogbia in a bid to lower his asking price. Valencia quoted a hefty fee in the region of £70 million and the hardball tactics are understandable from Levy's point of view.

Spurs are being priced out of a move for Geoffrey Kondogbia

But Daniel Levy has missed the plot with that deal as Kondogbia is in no rush to leave Valencia and he will not drop-in a transfer request for a move to the Spurs. The midfielder still has four more years on his deal at Valencia and the club are in no hurry to sell him either.

As more days go by, it is looking highly likely that Spurs will have to part with that huge sum to secure the services of Kondogbia or stick with Dembele for the upcoming season as well.

They have not given themselves enough time to pursue another target and lay the groundwork for his transfer as there is only a week left before the window closes. In this tense situation, Levy might have an answer in the Bundesliga in the form of Bayern Munich.

Confusion at Bayern Munich:

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in the world. Best in the terms of not only the quality of the players but also the quality in the depth at each position.

They have such glorious depth in their squad that a players like Arturo Vidal cannot even find himself an assured starting spot.

Arturo Vidal

Here is a list of the current midfielders in the first team at Bayern- Arturo Vidal, Javi Martinez, Leon Goertzka, Thiago Alcantara, Sebastien Rudy, James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso.

In the formation that Niko Kovac uses, he has place for only two holding midfielders whereas Bayern have 6 choices for that position. The arrival of Leon Goertzka has pushed Vidal further down the pecking order and also his age has not come to his aid in the discussion among the Bayern's board of directors.

Bayern needs to sell midfielders and Tottenham are in desperate need of midfielders. Pochettino would be wise to add a player like Vidal to his ranks as he would surely improve the midfielder and Spurs would have finally found a replacement for Luka Modric.

Moreover, the current situation at Bayern should allow Spurs to get their target at a cheap rate as well.