Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Wigan Athletic will take on Bristol City in their third round of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Wigan are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Fleetwood on Wednesday in the EFL Cup first round. They're yet to register their first win this season after securing promotion to the Championship.

Bristol, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive defeats, the latest being a 3-2 reverse against Sunderland.

Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on six occasions, with Bristol coming out on top on three occasions, and one going Wigan's way. The two teams have not faced each other recently, as Wigan were in League One.

Wigan Athelic form guide (across competitions): L-D-D.

Bristol City form guide (across competitions): L-L.

Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City Team News

Wigan Athletic

The hosts have no injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bristol City

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City Predicted XIs

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos (GK); Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Max Power; Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie; James McClean, Will Keane, Callum Lang; Charlie Wyke.

Bristol City (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley (GK); Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Kal Naismith; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Mark Sykes, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin.

Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City Prediction

Wigan have a long way to go before they can compete in the upper echelons of the division. They were fortunate to get away with a point in their opening two games. The match against Bristol gives them a glorious opportunity to open their account for the season.

Bristol are struggling for form and will have to play with more control to salvage anything from this game. Despite enjoying an advantage in their head-to-head record against Wigan, they go into this game with a lot to prove. A win for promoted Wigan is on the cards.

Prediction: Wigan 1-0 Bristol City.

