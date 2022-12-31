Wigan Athletic vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2023

Wigan Athletic host Hull City at the DW Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday, looking to arrest their losing run.

The Latics have lost each of their last three games in a row - 2-1 vs Sheffield United, 4-1 vs Middlesbrough and 4-1 vs Sunderland and failed to win any of their last four.

With just six wins and 24 points in 25 matches, Kolo Touré's side are rock bottom in the league standings and look set for an immediate return to League One.

Hull City haven't particularly covered themselves in glory either, languishing in 18th position in the table, having accrued just six points more than Wigan.

However, unlike the Latics, the Tigers have undergone managerial changes, with Shota Arveladze getting sacked in September and Andy Dawson taking over the reins on an interim basis until Liam Rosenior was unveiled as the next permanent manager in November.

However, on Friday, Hull picked up their first win in five games with a narrow 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 29 previous clashes between the sides, with Wigan winning 12 times over Hull and losing on 10 occasions.

Hull City have won three of their last four clashes against Wigan Athletic.

Wigan's last win over Hull City was an 8-0 shellacking in July 2020.

Hull City won 5-0 in their last away league game against Wigan in February 2021 - they've never won consecutively away to the Latics before.

Hull City have won three of their last four opening league games of a calendar year - the one time they didn't was in January this year to Blackpool.

Wigan's Will Keane has had a hand in a goal in each of his last two league games vs Hull (one goal, one assist), having failed to score or assist in his first three such appearances.

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City Prediction

This is a clash between two lowly-ranked sides who've struggled all season.

Wigan have won just one of their last 12 league games, losing nine, while Hull have won just two of their last eight.

In keeping with their torrid run, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Hull City

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

