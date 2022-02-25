Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Wigan Athletic host Sunderland at the DW Stadium in League One on Saturday, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

The Latics have gone four games unbeaten since losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday, winning thrice.

They're currently well-placed to secure direct promotion to the Championship, sitting second only to leaders Rotherham with 66 points but have two games in hand over them.

The Black Cats are in the race for the promotion playoffs in sixth but are stuck in a rut at the moment.

Without a win in their last six consecutive league games, Alex Neil's side have dropped four places and at this rate, could slip further down.

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

There have been 25 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are equally shared right now, with both sides winning nine times each against each other.

Sunderland, however, have got the better of Wigan in their last two encounters, including a 2-0 victory at this ground in September in the League Cup.

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱



A reminder that there will be no ticket sales on the day of the game so buy before 5pm tomorrow to get behind Leam and the lads!



#wafc #BELIEVE 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱A reminder that there will be no ticket sales on the day of the game so buy before 5pm tomorrow to get behind Leam and the lads! 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝘁 🏠 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱 💙❌ A reminder that there will be no ticket sales on the day of the game so buy before 5pm tomorrow to get behind Leam and the lads!#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland Team News

Wigan Athletic

The Latics won't have Jordan Cousins available with a thigh problem, whereas Charlie Wyke is out with a heart condition.

Despite struggling against Wycombe Wanderers, head coach Leam Richardson is unlikely to make any changes to his starting XI from Wednesday.

Injured: Jordan Cousins

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Charlie Wyke

Sunderland

The Black Cats also have their fair share of absentees, with Jordan Willis (patella rupture), Luke O'Nien (shoulder) and Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) all ruled out.

Lyndon Gooch made his first start on Tuesday since returning from an injury and should keep his place here.

Jermain Defoe's first start since rejoining the club ended goalless, something he'll be looking to rectify on Saturday.

Injured: Jordan Willis, Luke O'Nien, Nathan Broadhead

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Titt, James McClean; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Gavin Massy; Josh Magennis.

Sunderland (4-4-2): Anthony Patterson; Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Corry Evans, Jay Metete, Alex Pritchard; Jermain Defoe, Ross Stewart.

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland Prediction

As both teams are fighting for promotion, it could be a tough contest. But given their contrasting runs of form right now, we're betting on the Latics to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Sunderland

Edited by Peter P