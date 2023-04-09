Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2023

Wigan Athletic and Swansea City square off at the DW Stadium in round 41 of the EFL Championship on Monday.

The Swans are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run against the home side and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Wigan Athletic were sent crashing back to earth in their battle to beat the drop as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United on Friday.

This followed an impressive 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on April 1 which saw their eight-game winless run come to an end.

With 34 points from 40 games, Wigan are currently rooted to the bottom of the EFL Championship table, eight points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Swansea City suffered a slight setback in their quest for a top-half finish as they were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City last time out.

Prior to that, Russell Martin’s side edged out Bristol City 2-0 on March 19 to end their six-game winless run, two weeks before claiming a pulsating 3-2 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea City are currently 15th in the EFL Championship standings, having picked up 50 points from their 40 games so far.

Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Swansea hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Wigan Athletic have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while six games have ended all square.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last nine games against Wigan, claiming five wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in October 2010.

The Latics are currently on a run of five consecutive home games without defeat, claiming two wins and three draws since their 2-0 loss against Luton Town on January 21.

Swansea have lost four of their last five away games, with last Saturday’s 3-2 win at Cardiff City being the exception.

Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City Prediction

While victory here would be a huge boost for Wigan in their race against the drop, they must see off the threat of a rejuvenated Swansea side who have hit their strides in recent weeks.

However, they have been solid at home and we are backing them to edge out the Swans, who are winless in five of their last six away games.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Swansea City

Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wigan Athletic

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven meetings since October 2012)

