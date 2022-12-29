Wigan vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Wigan will entertain Sunderland at the DW Stadium in the Championship on Thursday (December 29).

The hosts are winless in three games. Their last win (2-1) came against Blackpool in the Championship on November 12. That's their only success at home in their last five games (W1, L4). Like Sunderland, the hosts were promoted from League One, but their campaign has been in disarray.

The Latics have won six league games out of 24, drawing six and losing 12 times to garner 24 points. They're 23rd in the standings, just above rock-bottom Huddersfield. Newly appointed manager Kolo Toure is yet to celebrate his first win as he welcomes Tony Mowbray's men, who have four recent wins over Wigan.

The visitors earned their promotion via playoffs and have lived up to expectations so far. They're ninth with 34 points, with 22 games to play. Sunderland are coming ogg three wins, one draw and a defeat and have been in strong away form (W2, D2, L1). They will look to capitalize on Wigan’s frailies.

The Black Cats are eager to make a return to the Premier League. However, they are 16th and 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots but will look to get back into playoff spot reckoning Three points from their trip to Wigan would be enough to move them into that zone.

Wigan vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wigan have won only once in their last five home games, losing four.

The hosts have prevailed only once in their last five clashes in the fixture, with Sunderland winning four.

Wigan have won once in their last five home games against Sunderland, losing four.

Sunderland have scored ten goals against Wigan in their last five games, conceding four times.

The hosts have won and drawn once apiece in their last five games, losing three, while Sunderland have won thrice, and drawn and lost once apiece.

Form Guide: Wigan – L-L-D-W-L; Sunderland – W-D-L-W-W.

Wigan vs Sunderland Prediction

With eight goals and three assists, Will Keane has been an influential cog in Wigan’s forward battery. He could come to their rescue once more.

In the absence of the injured Ellis Simms, Sunderland, meanwhile, will count on Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo. The trio has been prolific in front of goal this term. Sunderland’s laudable form and determination should come in handy.

Prediction: Wigan 1-2 Sunderland

Wigan vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sunderland

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sunderland to score first – No

Tip 4: Wigan to score - Yes

