Wilfried Zaha teams up with new agent in attempt to leave Crystal Palace

Vikas Mishra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Wilfried Zaha has swapped his agent in an attempt to win major honours reports Sky Sports.

Zaha's desire to win major trophies has prompted him to hire super agent Pini Zahavi, in an attempt to make his way out and move away from Crystal Palace.

The agreement to team up with the renowned Israeli negotiator and part with his long-time agent, Will Salthouse is seen as a clear indication that the Ivory Coast international wants to leave Selhurst Park at the earliest opportunity.

Zaha has previously been linked with Everton and Arsenal in the summer transfer window last year. Everton saw a bid of around £70 million being rejected last summer and there was interest from Napoli as well.

While a transfer in January is not out of the cards a move in the summer is more likely. Zaha's future may lie outside the Premier League with only a handful of clubs across Europe capable of such an audacious move.

Chelsea have also been linked with the winger, and are said to have rekindled their interest with the lifting of their transfer ban, and Zaha's new agent Zahavi is also known to be a good friend of Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog