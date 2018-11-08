×
Will Arsenal make it 15 in a row?

Mufi Shaikh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
223   //    08 Nov 2018, 10:50 IST

After a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Arsenal will be looking to get all three points against Portugal giants Sporting Lisbon. The Gunners played the Portuguese side two weeks ago when Danny Welbeck snatched a late winner. Arsenal have gone 14 games unbeaten and will now look for the 15th but with a win.

Danny Welbeck and co celebrate a late winner in Lisbon
Danny Welbeck and
co celebrate
a late winner in Lisbon

A point will be enough for the North London side if Vorskla lose at home against Qarabag FK. This leaves the Premier League on the brink of a place in the knockout rounds after 3 wins on the bounce within the competition. However, Sporting Lisbon who still are a dangerous side, are favorites to finish second in the group, after a crucial 2-1 victory against Qarabag in their opener.

With positives vibes ringing around the Emirates, fans would be in full volume to push their team into a fourth win and seal qualification.

Image result for arsenal europa league

For this game, Unai Emery is expected to make a couple of changes to the first 11. Emery has given playing time to players who haven't featured a lot within the Premier League.

Summer signing, Bernd Leno will expected to drop to the bench with experience keeper Petr Cech taking over. Cech, who has missed the past couple of games due to injury is now in contention to start as Leno was at fault for the goal against Liverpool. Cech has lost his place within the team as Emery prefers Leno who suits his style of play more.

Experienced right back Stephan Lichtsteiner is also in contention to start in front of Hector Bellerin, with Saed Kolasinac retaining his position at left back after a lengthy lay off due to injury.

However, Unai Emery has loads of option to select from midfield as we could see a reshuffle. Ainsley Maintland-Niles could start once again as he made his long awaited appearance against Blackpool due to injury. Matteo Guendouzi, who was sent off against The Seasiders missed the game against Liverpool, could back in the starting eleven.

With Ramsey leaving at the end of the season and not featuring in the first 11 within the Premier League, he may also start along with talented youngster Emile Smith Rowe. Danny Welbeck will be looking to start on the wing after his crucial winner in Lisbon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is preferred over Alexandre Lacazette by Unai Emery will potentially lead the line to grab all 3 points at the Emirates.

