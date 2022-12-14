Will Morocco's fairy-tale continue in the World Cup?

Appointed just a few months before the World Cup in Qatar, Walid Regragui was a relatively unknown name in global football. His appointment as the new Moroccan head coach following the departure of Vahid Halilhodzic from the national team setup was regarded as underwhelming by many critics.

Morocco’s preparation for the World Cup looked in complete disarray, and many believed they would not advance from their group comprising Belgium, Croatia, and a spirited Canada.

However, Regragui is perhaps the most talked about football manager in the world right now. The 47-year-old tactician, smartly dressed in his black suit and white sneakers, has captivated everyone, including his critics, as Morocco became the first African country to ever reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



- Morocco coach Walid Regragui "We are the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing the world you can succeed even if you don't have as much talent and money."- Morocco coach Walid Regragui "We are the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing the world you can succeed even if you don't have as much talent and money."- Morocco coach Walid Regragui 🇲🇦❤️ https://t.co/6WNoizOmHo

"What's important for future generations is we've shown that it is possible for an African team to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?" Regragui said after their historic quarterfinal win against Portugal.

"In one press conference three or four matches ago, I was asked if we could win the World Cup. And I said, 'Why not?' We can dream. Why shouldn't we dream? If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere. It doesn't cost you anything," he added.

The dream is on for Morocco!

At the commencement of the World Cup, hardly anyone envisaged Regragui and his troops reaching the semi-finals and being within touching distance of advancing to the final. Morocco surprised everyone when they topped their group, finishing above European giants Croatia and Belgium.

They then beat Spain on penalties after containing them for 120 minutes. And did the unthinkable when Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header proved to be the winner in the quarter-finals against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi have controlled the midfield for Morocco, which is supported by their resolute defense led by Achraf Hakimi. Yassine Bounou, who plays for Sevilla, has been one of the best goalkeepers in the World Cup and is definitely in contention for the Golden Glove award.

Leading their frontline, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech looks totally rejuvenated for the national team after he fell out with former manager Halilhodzic.

It would be wrong not to give credit to Regragui for instilling the belief in the Moroccan side that they can aim for the biggest prize. The fact that they are yet to concede a goal from an opponent in this World Cup speaks volumes about the desire and spirit of the players to win at any cost.

433 @433 No matter what happens, Morocco has done football proud

On Wednesday, they will play defending champions France for a place in the final in undoubtedly the biggest match in Moroccan and African footballing history. The task of stopping the French attack will be a Herculean one, but Morocco have displayed throughout their campaign that they are not afraid of tough challenges and can compete with the top-sides.

B/R Football @brfootball Morocco making history at the World Cup is being celebrated all over the world

The fact that they will compete in the semi-finals of the World Cup is already beyond their wildest dreams, but this is their reality now. The Atlas Lions have the chance on Wednesday to add another chapter to their fairy-tale.

