“Will not be able to walk”, “Overplaying him” – Barcelona fans fear star player will get injured after Xavi names him in line-up to face Osasuna

Barcelona have announced their starting lineup to face Osasuna in La Liga today and fans are worried about Gavi's fitness as the youngster starts again.

He's started every single La Liga game for the Blaugrana this season bar one - when the 18-year-old missed their win over Valencia through a yellow card suspension.

This shows just how important Gavi is to the squad, having improved consistently and come of age in Xavi's first full season in charge of Barcelona.

The midfielder is known for his dribbling skills, game-reading ability and spatial intelligence. He has contributed one goal and three assists for his side in La Liga this season.

Back in February, Gavi had also led Barcelona to the 2023 Spanish Supercup title over Real Madrid, scoring once and assisting twice in their 3-2 victory in the finals.

There can be little doubt that he's become a star already, but playing him consistently can backfire too, at least that's what the Blaugrana supporters are feeling.

After seeing Gavi start for them against Osasuna, fans took to Twitter to express their concern, with one user asking him to be given "a rest", while another jokingly asked, "Even God rested, when will Gavi rest?".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Nur⚜️ @futsli @FCBarcelona Gavi will definitely get injured in one this games , xavi is overplaying him @FCBarcelona Gavi will definitely get injured in one this games , xavi is overplaying him

Fekadu Faris @FekaduFaris @FCBarcelona Gavi starting again? Come on now give the kid a rest but other than that good lineup @FCBarcelona Gavi starting again? Come on now give the kid a rest but other than that good lineup

Barcelona looking to take another step closer to La Liga title

With 79 points from 32 games, Barcelona are currently at the top of the table, and inching closer towards their first La Liga title in four years.

Real Madrid are second in 68 from as many games, which means the Blaugrana need just eight more points to confirm themselves as champions.

On paper, the title could be wrapped up at home to Real Sociedad on matchday 35 on May 21 or sooner if Los Blancos drop more points between now and then.

However, Barcelona themselves have struggled lately, winning just two of their last five league games, but are coming off a stunning 4-0 demolition at the hands of Real Betis on Sunday.

Moreover, the Catalans have a good record against Osasuna, losing just one of their last 13 top-flight meetings, while scoring against them in each of their last 10.

