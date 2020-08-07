Will the number 7 shirt make or break Jadon Sancho at Manchester United?

Arsenal legend Tony Adams once famously said ‘Play for the name in front of the shirt and people will remember the name on the back’. But perhaps even Adams would agree that the quote does not hold for shirt numbers. Certain shirt numbers simply have a charm of their own, especially the Manchester United number 7.

For instance, Barcelona’s number 10 shirt will always be synonymous with Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s number 7 shirt will always be associated with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul, and Frank Lampard will eternally be remembered as Chelsea’s number 8.

Manchester United's most iconic shirt - The 'Number 7'

A similar case could also be made about Manchester United’s number 7 jersey. Over the years, several stalwarts have worn that digit and etched their name into the club’s history. Be it Eric Cantona, David Beckham or Cristiano Ronaldo, each of them wore the number with so much aplomb that it has achieved a sacrosanct status at Old Trafford.

So much so that everyone who has worn the shirt since these players have been expected to emulate their great performances. However, if recent years have taught us anything, it is that this task is easier said than done.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Done deal pending official documentation and a successful medical.



He will cost €120million in total and sign a five-year deal worth £300,000 per week. He will wear the number 7 shirt. #MUFC — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) August 4, 2020

Ever since Ronaldo left Old Trafford in 2009, United have been on the lookout for a right-winger to take over the number 7 shirt and make that position his own. But no one has been able to have half the impact that the Portuguese had in that position, let alone make the shirt their own.

Over the last decade, the Red Devils have tried the likes of Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and most recently Alexis Sanchez as their number 7, but none of them have been able to do justice to that iconic shirt. If anything, it has only added to the weight of expectations on their shoulders while playing for the most famous football club on the planet.

What awaits Jadon Sancho at Manchester United?

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Now, not only is Jadon Sancho rumoured to be on the verge of signing for Manchester United on a club-record fee, but he is also being tipped to inherit the said 'number 7' shirt for the upcoming season.

On the surface, Jadon Sancho might seem like the most eligible heir to the throne since he is one of the best young right-wingers on the planet and at just 20-years-old he looks set to have the world at his feet in the years to come.

The Englishman will certainly walk into Manchester United’s starting eleven and will feel at home playing on the right-wing. But given Jadon Sancho's potential exorbitant transfer fee and eye-watering wages, he will be expected to make an instant impact on the pitch. To add to this, the number on the back of his shirt will only add to the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

With 20 goals and 20 assists for Borussia Dortmund across competitions in the season that has gone by, Jadon Sancho has convinced the world of his ability on the pitch. But the move to Old Trafford is certain to put his mental strength to the test.

Playing for Manchester United can be a rollercoaster ride and Jadon Sancho will have to be on his guard to ensure that it does not take a toll on him mentally and emotionally. Dortmund may have one of the most passionate fanbases in the world but Manchester United fans will expect nothing but the best from the youngster when he signs for the club.

With that famous number on their back, players have either written their names into United’s folklore or unsuccessfully attempted to follow in the footsteps of those who have done so. While Cantona, Beckham and Ronaldo made themselves a household name as a number 7, Depay, Di Maria and Sanchez became infamous for donning the digit.

Jadon Sancho has been on Manchester United’s list of transfer targets for over a year and the long-drawn saga finally seems to be reaching its conclusion in the coming days. Given the hype surrounding the move and the money that United are shelling out on Jadon Sancho, mediocre performances will certainly not be expected or entertained.

Much like his predecessors at Manchester United, Jadon Sancho will either be a blockbuster success for United or he will become another expensive failure. For such is the aura of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United that it single-handedly makes or breaks a player’s career at the club, rather than the other way around.

