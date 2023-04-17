Will Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea? Report claims attacker has been forced to act against his will

Romelu Lukaku will reportedly have to return to Chelsea in the summer. The Belgian is not interested in playing for the Blues again but will not have a choice as Inter Milan are yet to open negotiations over a permanent deal.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku will have to report to Chelsea for pre-season under their new manager. The Blues are yet to decide the future of their players but need to trim their squad that is already over 30, excluding the ones out on loan.

Lukaku is keen on continuing at Inter, but will have to wait as the San Siro side are not in talks over a permanent move. They are reportedly looking for another loan, but the Blues are not interested in another temporary move.

Thierry Henry urged Romelu Lukaku not to join Chelsea

Thierry Henry has revealed that he advised Romelu Lukaku against a move to Chelsea. He believed that the striker would find it difficult at the club and said on CBS Sports:

"We had a discussion when he went to Chełsea and I told him he's going to find it difficult to play at Chełsea, and it turned out to be the case. Because of the way Tuchel likes to play. Pressing and pressing, you're the nine, I'm the nine, you're the winger, I'm the winger - you interchange. Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him in early and he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses - he's a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted."

He added:

"Now, is he going to fit what Potter is trying to do? They're struggling with that without him in the squad. What does he want to do? I don't think he wants to go back, that's the main thing I think he wants to stay at Inter. That's why there's going to be maybe a little clash if they want him back. I think he wants to stay there."

Chelsea are looking to appoint their new manager this summer and Lukaku's future could depend on the appointment.

