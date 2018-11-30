×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: Will signing Frenkie de Jong make Manchester City truly unbeatable?

Aditya Muralidhara
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
161   //    30 Nov 2018, 01:26 IST

It's been an open secret that Pep Guardiola wants to replace Fernandinho with someone younger and more technically gifted. Ajax wonderkid Frenkie De Jong seems to fit the bill, and his performances this season have been incredible.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Guardiola's Manchester City look like an upgrade to Guardiola's Barcelona. They are undefeated so far this season, and have surprisingly evolved to play even better football compared to last season. And all this, while their best player from last season Kevin De Bruyne is injured.

Most of the positions at City have at least two world class players vying for them, except for central midfield i.e. Fernandinho's position. The Brazilian's performances have been exceptional but at 33 years of age, he cannot play twice a week anymore. Hence, signing a replacement has assumed great importance for City in the next transfer window, with Ajax sensation Frenkie De Jong a prime target .

Fernandinho joined Man City in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk, and has been a mainstay of the team ever since. Under Guardiola, he has assumed significant responsibility, becoming his trusted lieutenant on the field.

The defensive midfielder has been hugely impressive in the Premier League and is considered City's most important player. Guardiola even hailed him as 'a gift' in one of his press conferences this season.

The Brazilian midfielder is a player whose strength lies in breaking up play and shielding the defense, with his passing ability being at a slighltly lower level compared to his peers. According to whoscored.com, this season Fernandinho averages 72.3 passes per game in the Premier League, with a success rate of 88.3%.

Comparing this to the man who was earmarked to replace him until he followed Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea, Jorginho, who averages 91.3 passes per game with a success rate of 89.3%, it is clear why Guardiola is desperate to sign a metronome in the midfield.

Ajax v Emmen - Eredivisie
Ajax v Emmen - Eredivisie

Frenkie de Jong, 21, perfectly fits the bill - with his added dribbling ability a huge advantage. The Dutch international has been in phenomenal form this season, averaging 75.5 passes in Eredivisie with a success rate of 91.8%. He averages 1.5 dribbles per match, which is unusual coming from a deep lying midfielder and is his greatest asset compared to some of his more illustrious and experienced peers.

One of his best performances this season came in a 3-0 win for The Netherlands against Germany. He bossed the midfield, set the tempo and completely nullified the threats posed by Kroos, considered one of the best midfielders ever.

This match showed the world what De Jong is capable of, and why a fee of €60mn quoted by Ajax seems like a bargain in this market.

Former Barcelona great Xavi once said that De Jong closely resembles Sergio Busquets in his playing style. And unfortunately, the Premier League hasn't had the pleasure of Busquets playing there.

But it is tantalizing to imagine a player considered by many as Busquets' natural heir light up the Premier League, and in the process make Man City the undisputed kings of both England and Europe.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Ajax Football fernandinho
Aditya Muralidhara
CONTRIBUTOR
Football Fanatic Chelsea FC fan.
3 Players who could join Manchester City in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
3 best destinations for Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Analysis of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Frenkie de Jong: Ajax's newest gift to football
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who might make big money moves in the near...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Fernandinho at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could make Manchester City 'Invincible'
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us