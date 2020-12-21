Willem II vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this week as Ajax take on Willem II in an important game at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Wednesday. Ajax have been exceptional in the league so far this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Willem II are currently in 16th place in the Eredivisie standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The home side has lost four matches on the trot in the Eredivisie and will need a miracle to get the better of the reigning champions in this match.

Ajax have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far and are at the top of the Eredivisie table. The Dutch giants do have a few defensive issues to resolve and will want to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

Willem II vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have an exceptional record against Willem II and have won 34 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Willem II have managed four victories against Ajax and need a miracle to win this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the KNVB Cup final last year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a brace on the day and might feature in this match.

Willem II form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-L-L-W

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-L-W-W

Willem II vs Ajax Team News

Willem II have a few injury concerns. Image Source: Brabants Dagblad

Willem II

Elton Kabangu has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and will be unable to feature in this game. Driess Saddiki is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked this week.

Injured: Elton Kabangu

Doubtful: Driess Saddiki

Suspended: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without David Neres and Lassina Traore in this game. Mohammed Kudus is also recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this game.

Injured: David Neres, Lassina Traore, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Willem II vs Ajax Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robbin Ruiter; Derrick Kohn, Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Sebastian Holmen, Leeroy Owusu; Freek Heerkens, Gorkem Saglam, Wesley Spieringhs; Vangelis Pavlidis, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Mike Ndayishimiye

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Willem II vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been exceptional in the Eredivisie this season and have scored an astonishing 51 goals in their 13 matches. The reigning champions have been lethal in the final third and have blown opponents away over the past few months.

Willem II have not met expectations this season and have been prone to defensive lapses in the Eredivisie. With the likes of Antony and Dusan Tadic, Ajax hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Willem II 1-4 Ajax

