Winning FA Cup will be ultimate reward for Thomas Tuchel’s tremendous work at Chelsea

Chelsea's dark days under Frank Lampard seem to have been long forgotten. The club legend started the season as the team's manager but was fired in January after a string of disappointing performances.

The club lacked character, cohesion and a competitive edge under Lampard. However, the good times have returned for the club, and the plaudits go to Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician took over a mid-table team and transformed them into Champions League and FA Cup finalists seemingly overnight.

FA Cup triumph will garnish Tuchel era

The work Tuchel has done since arriving at Chelsea is exceptional. The former PSG boss has revitalized the team, instilling character and belief in a previously fragile squad.

While Lampard openly stated that the Blues were not ready to compete, Tuchel was vivacious in declaring that he wanted to create a team that no one would love to play.

True to his word, the German coach has done exactly that. Since his arrival, Chelsea have suffered just three defeats, kept 18 clean sheets and are now in the final of the FA Cup and Champions League.

The tremendous transformation has come in less than four months, a testament to the remarkable work that Tuchel has done

. Winning the FA Cup final will be the ultimate reward for his efforts.

It's time to hear from Thomas Tuchel ahead of tomorrow's #FACupFinal at Wembley Stadium! 🎥 https://t.co/4OadaNFflF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 14, 2021

Two finals in three days for Chelsea

Chelsea will face Leicester City twice in three days and both matches are crucial to their season.

The FA Cup final comes first and the teams will lock horns again on Tuesday in a battle for the Premier League top four.

Either match could spoil the fantastic season both clubs have had. For Chelsea and Tuchel, though, the responsibility is more significant.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the FA Cup final, Tuchel said:

"We need our best game. Leicester are a super strong side and deserve to be in the final. A few days later we compete with them for the top four."

When asked about the importance of the two games, he said:

"I cannot judge it. These are two finals and we don't think about anything else. It is a final for the cup and a final for the top four.”

Chelsea have been very impressive since Tuchel’s arrival and now find themselves in the two most important games of their season, apart from their Champions League final against Manchester City.

Three losses and the season could end in disaster; three wins and Chelsea can claim to be the best team in Europe under Thomas Tuchel.