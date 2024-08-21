Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Wisla Krakow welcome Cercle Brugge to Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Arka Gdynia in the Polish Division 1.

They were two goals ahead by the 49th minute courtesy of Angel Rodado's brace. Joao Oliveira responded with a brace of his own, with his goals coming either side of Wiktor Biedrzycki's red card for the hosts.

Wisla will now turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Spartak Trnava. Both sides won their respective home legs 3-1, forcing penalties where the Polish outfit triumphed with a thrilling 12-11 victory in the shootout.

Cercle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler League. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Ahoueke Denkey giving the visitors the lead in the 16th minute while Youssef Maziz drew the game level in the 37th minute. Oscar Gil received a 62nd-minute red card for the hosts.

The Green and Black dropped into the Conference League following their elimination from the UEFA Europa League by Molde. A 3-0 away defeat rendered a 1-0 home win redundant.

Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Wisla Krakow's last nine games across competitions, including each of the last six, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cercle Brugge are winless in four away games played across competitions this season (two losses).

There has been exactly one first-half goal scored in each of Wisla's last six games across competitions.

Cercle's last five competitive games have produced an average of 12.2 corners.

Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Wisla Krakow are in the unique position of competing on the continent from their league system's second division following their shock cup triumph last season. The White Star started their campaign in the Europa League. They are now two games away from a returning to the main tournament proper of a UEFA club competition for the first time in 12 years.

Cercle also dropped off from the Europa League but are the firm favorites in this tie.

Five of Wisla's last six games have witnessed more second-half goals than first so a late flurry of goals can be expected. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wisla Krakow 1-2 Cercle Brugge

Wisla Krakow vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

