Euro 2020: How far can Spain go at the Euros with misfiring Alvaro Morata?

Alvaro Morata unsurprisingly made it into Spain's squad for Euro 2020 this year. Luis Enrique believes the striker has what it takes to fire the team in front of goal.

However, his faith in the 28-year-old doesn't seem to be bearing fruit. That, we have learned from the three group stage matches we've watched so far.

In what has proved to be a rollercoaster ride, Enrique's men have sealed their passage into the round of 16 at Euro 2020, but no credit goes to Morata. The Juventus forward has been a mere shadow of himself since the tournament kicked off.

He has a goal to his name from three games but his overall performances leave a lot to be desired.

The Juventus striker started Euro 2020 in an unwanted fashion. Despite enjoying a massive 75% of possession against Sweden in their opening fixture, Spain struggled to make anything out of it. Their poor finishing cost them a perfect start to the competition, with Morata at the heart of it.

The attacker spurred plenty of chances, including two sitters that really should've granted his side three vital points. Such was the disappointment that he was whistled by his own fans when he was eventually subbed off with 25 minutes to go.

Spain were lucky to finish the game with a point as Sweden could've beaten them if Alexander Isak's effort hadn't hit the goalpost.

One could've believed Morata was back on his feet when he helped Spain open the scoring at the 25th minute mark of their second game against Poland but his nemesis caught up with him again. The 28-year-old returned to his wasteful mode, granting critics justification with a couple of terrible efforts.

Most notably, the striker missed Spain's biggest chance of the game as a Gerard Moreno missed penalty kick fell onto his path with only the post to beat but he could only invite embarrassment upon himself by firing wide.

Poland were rescued by a strike from Robert Lewandowski, who forced the game to end in a draw and concluded another frustrating outing for Enrique's men at Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, La Roja eventually made a good statement in their final group game at Euro 2020 against Slovakia. They enjoyed a goal fest, beating their opponents 5-0 to secure their passage into the next round.

With that scoreline, one could've expected Morata to bag a goal or two but that was never the case. The striker fired blanks once again, even missing a chance to open the scoring by failing to covert from the spot at the 12th minute mark.

Alvaro Morata must step up immediately at Euro 2020

Having finished the first round of Euro 2020 and gearing up for the next, it is high time Luis Enrique got a reality check on his squad. As Morata continues to show his incompetence in front of goal, one could be forced to ask the question: can Spain go far in the tournament with the striker leading the frontline?

Things are bound to get more intense from the Euro 2020's round of 16 stage onwards. With tougher opposition lying ahead, there will be no margin for error or mediocrity. It wouldn't be a ride in the park facing teams like France, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Germany or England.

As such, La Roja need to be at their best in every department at Euro 2020 - especially the attack - which usually proves to be decisive.

Hence Morata must step up immediately. If he doesn't, Enrique must look elsewhere for solutions. This could involve giving other attackers the chance to impress, proving his tactical nous by playing without a striker or deploying a false nine instead.

Whatever works, the manager simply needs to find a solution immediately.

