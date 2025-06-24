“With respect we are a French club” - When Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded to jibe from Lionel Messi about World Cup recognition at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi once responded to criticism from Lionel Messi about lack of recognition after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentinean maestro moved to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Barcelona.
A year later, in December 2022, La Pulga fulfilled his legacy by helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup. Interestingly, La Albiceleste defeated France in the final at the Lusail Stadium to clinch the trophy.
While speaking later to Olga, as cited by Sport Bible, Lionel Messi lamented the lack of recognition from PSG after the win.
"I was the only player that didn't receive recognition from the club compared to my 25 other teammates," said Messi.
The Argentinean's comments caught the attention of the Parisians president, who gave a blunt response.
"Outside there is a lot of talk, I don't know what he did or what he didn't say. As everyone saw we even published a video, we congratulated Messi in training, and also in private, but with respect we are a French club," said Al-Khelaifi.
Lionel Messi went on to spend two seasons with PSG, before leaving in 2023 as a free agent to move to Inter Miami. On Sunday, June 29, the Herons will lock horns with the Parisians at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.
How many trophies did Lionel Messi win with PSG?
Lionel Messi lifted the Ligue 1 title twice during his two-year stay with PSG. However, the diminutive magician failed to win the Champions League with the French giants.
The Argentinean's first trophy with the Parisians was the 2021-22 league title. Unfortunately, his team could only reach the Round of 16 in the Champions League that season.
PSG also failed to win the Coupe de France, and lost the Trophee des Champions final to Lille. The following season, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Parisians win the Trophee des Champions, and also lifted his second Ligue 1 title.
However, the French side's bad luck in Europe continued, while they were also knocked out of the Coupe de France from the Round of 16. Messi ended his tenure at the Parc des Princes with 32 goals and 35 assists from 75 games across competitions. Since moving to Inter Miami in 2023, the 38-year-old has won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield.